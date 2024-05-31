'Rollercoaster ride': Tasmanian Tigers stalwart announces move to Victoria

One of Tasmania's most decorated female cricketers is making the move to Victoria.
Longford's Sasha Moloney, who has represented the state for 12 years across both the Tasmanian Tigers and Roar monikers, was announced as Victoria's newest recruit on Friday.
Speaking to The Examiner, the all-rounder revealed that she was offered a contract with the Tigers but limited game-time was seemingly on the cards.
"It was a tough decision and one that came with mixed feelings," she said.
"Tassie cricket is all I've known for a good chunk of my life and it was obviously sad to think about that ending and to be leaving what has been quite a successful team in recent years.
"In saying that, I was really excited for a new opportunity to be able to go over there and work with a new group and new coaching staff as well."
Described by cricket.com.au as "a name synonymous with Tasmanian cricket", the 31-year-old got into cricket through Longford before making her debut for the then-named Roar in 2012.
What followed was a career featuring plenty of highlights - with the state's first WNCL title in 2021-22 a standout.
"I felt like that year, we were thrown everything - it was still a COVID-affected year and everything that could go wrong, did go wrong.
"We managed to work through that as a team and we were still on the road for a good chunk of that season but Cricket Tas managed to put in some great support and get us a home final.
"To win a WNCL title, the first one for Tassie, in front of the home crowd was pretty special.
"Then obviously to do it three times, there's not many people that can say that they've won three titles, but to be able to do it in consecutive years was really special."
Having played with the Melbourne Stars in the WBBL since 2022, Moloney only reached out to Victoria to see whether they were keen on having her.
That was guided by her relationships at the Stars, which she feels will make the move easier and more comfortable.
Aside from that, she was excited by the young side's potential.
"At the back end of last year, they made some huge improvements as a team," she said.
"Obviously they've got some really strong players in their Aussie girls and Meg Lanning, but outside of that, they've got some really young and exciting up-and-coming cricketers.
"The way they finished the back end of last year is something that I looked from afar and thought that's something I'd like to be a part of and help them where I can."
Since Moloney made her Tasmanian debut, plenty has changed for women's cricket in the state.
Describing it as a "rollercoaster", she said it's now hard to imagine the lack of resources that were available and what players and staff had to do just to play.
"There has been so much change, moving into more of a professional set-up, having full-time staff available to players.
"Not only from a coaching perspective but having a [strength and conditioning coach], a physio, a dietitian, assistant coaches - all the other things that when we first started and entered the comp, they weren't available.
"Whereas now, you've got that support on hand in a full-time capacity, so it's been huge and I think that's obviously contributed to the success but it also goes to show how much the organisation values female cricket now."
Moloney said part of that includes redeveloping the club cricket system, which included the implementation of the Greater Northern Raiders - who the all-rounder has represented for four years.
When she first started playing for Tasmania, there was no female competition in Launceston outside of some exhibition games.
Now there's four Cricket North teams, all feeding into the Raiders' set-up.
"Girls can stay at home for longer, they've got support networks around them and they get to play with their friends that they've grown up playing with and against.
"The Raiders means they can do that for longer and hopefully are still given higher-level support in terms of coaching and everything they need to be a good cricketer.
"To be at home is huge for kids these days rather than making a big move where you've got no support network."
Moloney admitted it would be too hard to list everyone that's helped her along the way.
"It's really hard to get to where you are in professional sport without those people so it'd be hard to list them all," she said.
Describing the task as "tricky", she thanked her family, her wife Charlotte and everyone that's played a part in helping her play for Tasmania for this long.
"Whether that's all the coaches I've had and even just teachers at school that managed to get me into playing cricket in the first place," she said.
