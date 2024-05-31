No bail for man who allegedly took shortened gun to Newnham house

A 24-year-old man was allegedly in possession of a shortened firearm and 65 rounds of ammunition when arrested by police, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Curtly Hodge appeared in custody on allegations of common assault and destroying property on April 24, evading police, reckless driving, and driving without a licence on April 3.
He also appeared on alleged stealing of a motor vehicle and unlicensed driving on May 21.
Police allege he was in possession of a shortened .22 Sterling bolt action firearm loaded with seven rounds of ammunition at an address in Newnham.
Mr Hodge did not plead to the charges and applied for bail through defence lawyer Olivia Jenkins.
However, magistrate Ken Stanton remanded him in custody to reappear on June 13 at 9.15 am.
Last year, Mr Hodge was sentenced to 12 months in jail, backdated to October 20, 2022, after pleading guilty to a 2021 aggravated assault.
He was released from jail in August 2023 after serving nine months of the sentence. The remaining three months were suspended on the condition he committed no imprisonable offence.
He appeared in the Launceston Magistrates court on October 29 on new charges of assault, burglary, stealing and breach of bail between September 27 and October 9.
Magistrate Evan Hughes denied him bail.
In November, the three-month suspended jail sentence was activated.
In 2020, he was jailed in the Supreme Court after punching and kicking an Invermay man who asked him to help with the "wiping up".
