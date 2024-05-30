The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

NTFA footy blockbuster could feature star ruck after weeks on sidelines

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated May 30 2024 - 5:30pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hillwood captain Hamish Leedham in action against Bracknell earlier this season. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Hillwood captain Hamish Leedham in action against Bracknell earlier this season. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Big names are in contention to return for in the NTFA premier box-office clash between Hillwood and Longford on Saturday at Shark Park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.