NTFA footy blockbuster could feature star ruck after weeks on sidelines

Big names are in contention to return for in the NTFA premier box-office clash between Hillwood and Longford on Saturday at Shark Park.
The second-placed Tigers and fifth-ranked Sharks are both looking to bounce back in round nine before the league bye.
Hillwood coach Jake Pearce said captain and ruck Hamish Leedham was a chance to return from a knee injury that has sidelined him since round five.
"I think he might," Pearce said of what he called a must-win game.
"He did a bit of work on Tuesday which was really exciting and he got through training pretty well.
"Obviously it's supposed to rain Thursday/Friday which could throw a little bit out and then obviously with their big ruckman (Michael Larby) going down as well, it could be something we try and capitalise on which will be good.
"He's doing really well and obviously we've got a bye next week, so we'll see how we go with him."
Key defender Zac Oldenhof is also a chance to come back from a calf complaint that has kept him out since round one.
"He got through training on Tuesday which was awesome, it was a pretty solid session, so he could definitely be one for a call-up" Pearce said.
Pearce said Hillwood were also expecting to have midfielder/forward Jackson Miller back for the first time since round five after recovering from a minor surgery.
The coach added the Sharks were monitoring Alistair Taylor's quad injury after he went down before half-time against Bridgenorth.
Stagg said the Tigers were expecting to have Lachie Dakin back while hard-runner Jake Murfett (both hamstring injuries) was an outside chance and Larby would return after Longford's upcoming byes.
The coach said half-forward/midfielder Dakin would be a welcome addition.
"He's a really hard match-up. He's a really good size, got a lot of speed and power and plays that high forward role but can also go deep and be a threat as well," he said.
"In terms of our mix, when he's in the side that makes Mitch Bennett a better player on the other flank and gives us a few more scoring options."
The inclusions shape up as significant for both sides.
Hillwood have dropped their past two matches to formidable outfits Rocherlea and Bridgenorth while Longford struggled to score as they fell to the Parrots 66-45 this weekend.
Pearce reflected on his team's recent form.
"Against Rocherlea I questioned a few things about the way we were playing which was a bit of a shame," he said.
"We ended up watching the footage from that game and there was a lot to work on."
He said the Sharks changed up a few things for the clash against the Parrots which they lost by one goal.
"I was really impressed with that (considering) a couple of guys went down before half-time," Pearce said.
"Our pressure was really good, our ball movement was pretty good, I just don't think we could hang on and we didn't take our chances."
Pearce pointed to his team's Rocherlea loss when asked about how the Sharks would approach Longford.
Hillwood were 35 points behind at quarter-time.
"If we let them start the way they want to, it's going to be a long day for us so the start is going to be pivotal," he said.
Stagg said the Tigers didn't have a great recent record at Hillwood but had to take the ground out of the equation and play their brand.
They are coming off a 21-point loss to Bridgenorth.
"It was a very disappointing result. We were beaten in all facets across the game and it was our first loss at our ground in three years," he said.
"But the beauty of footy is you get to butter up seven days later and we've certainly worked considerably hard on the track."
