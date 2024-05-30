The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Students build earthquake-proof towers and water turbines in battle of brains

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
May 30 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students competing at the 2024 Science and Engineering Challenge. Picture supplied
Students competing at the 2024 Science and Engineering Challenge. Picture supplied

More than 1300 students from across Tasmania went head to head at the nation's biggest outreach competition, showcasing their creativity and problem solving skills.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.