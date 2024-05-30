Students build earthquake-proof towers and water turbines in battle of brains

More than 1300 students from across Tasmania went head to head at the nation's biggest outreach competition, showcasing their creativity and problem solving skills.
The annual Science and Engineering Challenge was held on Wednesday, May 15 and attracted students from 47 Tasmanian high schools.
Students tested water turbines, constructed earthquake-proof towers and structures based on ancient fish traps made by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
According to the University of Tasmania, over the next five years healthcare, science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), education and construction were predicted to create 62 percent of employment growth in Australia.
UTAS acting executive dean of the College of Sciences and Engineering Angela Castles said there had "never been a better time" for students to explore the career paths in STEM.
"We need more scientists and engineers to help tackle issues such as climate change, protecting our endangered species and driving our technological future," Dr Castles said.
"There is no better place to develop those skills than right here in Tasmania."
Dr Castles said the Science and Engineering Challenge was a great opportunity for students to come together and use their problem-solving skills.
"STEM is where creativity and critical thinking meet, and we're excited to see students working together to come up with practical solutions to address real world challenges," she said.
"It's been wonderful to see so many bright young minds working together and showcasing their talents."
The state final was held at UTAS' Inveresk precinct on Monday, May 27, where a team from Calvin Christian School took out the title for the 2024 competition.
They will travel to Sydney in October to compete at the national finals.
