Visiting the weird rock star of Flinders Island is well-worth the trek

Northern Tasmania is neatly bookended by giant lumps of rock whose coastline placement appears completely out of keeping with their surroundings.
But while the volcanic plug of The Nut at Stanley enjoys enough visitors to require cablecar assistance, its granite cousin on Flinders Island is a lonesome soul generally only frequented by travel-weary seabirds.
A Great Short Walk listed as being 90 minutes (but in reality closer to twice that) may seem like a lot of effort to see a rock, but it ain't no ordinary rock.
Castle Rock is a frighteningly large boulder, dumped on the shoreline of remote Marshall Beach, presumably by some aggrieved giant, glacier or gale fed up at not being supplied with the requisite carrying device by its employers.
At least 10 metres high, it has a characteristic horizontal split line around its middle suggesting it could be opened and may contain many more Russian doll-style slightly smaller boulders inside.
Photogenic and fascinating as it is, the rock is not the sole reason to take on this voyage of discovery.
The 3.3-kilometre (each way) walk from the former township of Wybalenna, west of Emita, traverses two small bays, one long beach and several rocky headlands as it snakes its way towards a target which is tantalisingly visible from the start.
Flanked by the brilliant blues of the sea and the flaming reds of the lichen-coated rocks, you could be strolling through the middle of a Manchester soccer derby.
Beach-combing is as obligatory as photography, and completely made-up tales of pirate shipwrecks to explain away mysterious weathered planks are heartily recommended to help distract young companions from the exertion of the excursion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.