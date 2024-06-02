Wither the state? Commonwealth control of Tasmania may be prudent

I must admit I'm a disciple of small government unless it affects me.
That's my full disclosure. To be clear I'm an armchair economic rationalist. Sell everything. Slash the public sector, and hike taxes when nobody's looking.
So, I'm a closet hypocrite. Go ahead and slash the tyres of our Rolls Royce but not while I'm in the back seat.
I'm saying this just so you know I don't really mean to slash your public services, but I will whinge about the size of our tiny state's government.
Last Monday Hobart lawyer Greg Barns wrote about selling the TT-Line and I was ambivalent because, once I supported selling our energy assets until I worried how disciplined a government would be with the $5 billion windfall.
Could we trust them to spend it wisely or just blow it on more goodies for voters.
For instance, state taxation raises $1.7 billion a year but governments decided to cushion the stark reality by spending $700 million a year on tax concessions. No courage there.
The NIMBY principle is at work here, I know, but someone must have an ounce of courage tucked away somewhere, who could be a one-term Premer because they shrunk the size of government and cut the cloth to suit the size of our State.
Jocelyn Newman's son Campbell won a landslide in Queensland in 2012 but set about slashing public expenditure including thousands of public servants. He was thrown out by voters four years later.
So it takes courage. In Tasmania the state public service is 35,000-strong and works out at about one public servant for every 16 Tasmanians so we're up there with bigger states, although Queensland is streets ahead with one public servant for every 23 Queenslanders.
So on that ratio we are not the worst performing state but the other states have big economies and we don't. How the hell did we amass so many public servants.
Employee costs have hit $3 billion and amazingly we historically owe public servants an unfunded superannuation liability of $7 billion, costing agencies more than $350 million a year.
This pension debt will not be finished until 2080 when our great grandchildren are old, while net debt, used to fund Budget deficits is rising to almost $6 billion a year.
Celebrated economist Saul Eslake says our state superannuation liability is the nation's highest, relative to the size of our economy. That's just plain embarrassing.
Our government businesses return about $330 million a year but are accumulating cash deficits of almost $8 billion over the next four years.
I won't bore you with more statistics. I will say we should cut our cloth. We should hand over our health agencies to the Commonwealth because hospital management is beyond any state government here, given they are money guzzlers.
Or we could privatise health. Sell Metro, sell the Motor Accidents Insurance Board, sell TT-Line (How come we run a passenger shipping line and why?)
Sell Tasports, keep the dams but sell the transmission infrastructure and sell off Crown land.
I don't know about all those public servants. Like welfare, it's a lot harder to take away than to give.
Just ask Campbell Newman, or former Labor Premier Michael Field who paid out 2000 public servants, including a stack of teachers, with redundancies funded by the Keating Government. Voters and unions savaged him for it.
It just seems artificial that we have a government spending almost $9 billion a year, and yet almost 70 per cent of its income is in the form of grants from Canberra.
So, over the years successive governments have built this enormous public sector like some prehistoric monster embedded in its own inertia and incapable of managing its finances.
How on earth did we get to the pathetic stage where a state with a population 14 times smaller than NSW and 11 times smaller than Victoria, will have liabilities of almost $23 billion by 2026-27?
I think there is merit in handing over the reins of our government to anyone but Victoria which is a basket case, but NSW and WA could do a pretty good job.
Better still, we could let the Commonwealth take over Tassie's administration.
They couldn't do a worse job than successive Tasmanian governments, living the high life on a bloated grants system, subsidised by the more productive states.
But we persevere with a laughing stock of a footy stadium, a World Heritage wilderness we can't seem to manage as a tourism draw card and a ferry line plagued by replacement issues and can't seem to return a dividend, even though TT-Line got its first ferry as a gift from the Commonwealth.
Yes, my NIMBY syndrome will kick in the moment any government messes with my lifestyle. Maybe the new House of Assembly and a big cross bench might find solutions where majority governments can't.
Still, I can join any chorus for public sector reform, as long as I'm not the only one singing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.