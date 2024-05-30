Gun amnesty embraced by community

Since the tragedy of the Port Arthur massacre, Australians have broadly embraced the nation's gun laws.
Duncan Bailey reports Tasmania Police are encouraging anyone with illegal or unwanted firearms or ammunition to surrender them during a mobile firearms amnesty drive this weekend.
Nick Clark reports on a Mayfield man with a "very serious history" of firearms offending from the Launceston Magistrates court.
And finally, you may have heard that we are closing our Launceston printing press.
It is important to let you know that The Examiner will still be published in print and online.
