Taylor Swift fans possible 'targets' after Ticketmaster data hack

Tasmanian Ticketmaster customers whose personal data may have been stolen in a recent data hack should be on the look out for possible attacks from cyber criminals.
International criminal hacker group ShinyHunters claims to have hacked US company Ticketmaster and is attempting to sell customer data such as names, email addresses and credit card details.
Cyber criminals who buy the stolen data may use it for phishing attacks and identity theft, and in this case, would be buying the data of people known to spend money on entertainment.
A cyber expert says anyone worried about the risk could take preventative and protective action by monitoring credit card accounts for suspicious activity.
The company, which has sold concert tickets for famous international acts such as Taylor Swift and Pearl Jam, has more than 500 million customers worldwide, with millions of these in Australia.
University of Tasmania cyber expert Joel Scanlan said customer data made social engineering easier, and could lead to targeted phishing attacks against music fans.
For example, the Ticketmaster hack might provide the contact details of hundreds of thousands of people who bought tickets to Taylor Swift concerts.
"The bad actors could have a list of people who may be more likely to click on links about Taylor Swift, and they can target those people with phishing emails, that might send them to fake websites, where they might try to [fraud] them in other ways."
While the extent of the data breach, what was stolen, and which customers are impacted is not yet known, the national cyber security office is aware of the incident.
Dr Scanlan said the need to take protective action would depend on whether Australian data was stolen.
He said it would also depend on what credit card details were actually stolen.
"In relation to credit card numbers, it depends on how the data has been stored [by the company]," Dr Scanlan said.
"It also depends on whether the names and email addresses have been stored separately from credit number details, and whether the entire credit number, expiry date and verification code were stored separately."
If such information was able to be stolen as a complete package, criminals can impersonate individuals and illegally use credit cards.
Dr Scanlan said the first thing people could do was head to the IDcare website for further information about identity theft and cyber security.
He said monitoring credit card statements for unusual activity was also always a good idea.
"It is certainly the case that people should be monitoring accounts. If they are absolutely sure their data has been stolen, then obviously they can change their credit card numbers, but this is not something that everyone wants to be doing," Dr Scanlan said.
He said it was also not very practical, especially because of the increasing number of cyber data breaches occurring.
IDcare is recommended by the national cyber security office and provides a free service to victims of identity crime on 1800 595 160.
Victims are assigned a case manager who then informs victims about what to do next, which might include assisting victims to repair damage to reputation, credit history and identity information.
