Future uncertain as upcoming tribunal rules Blues skipper Palfreyman out

Launceston will be without co-captain Brodie Palfreyman for the foreseeable future following an incident against Kingborough.
The Tasmanian State League's management confirmed to The Examiner on Thursday that an incident had taken place, with the tribunal's finding to be heard next week.
"After the MRO made their determination, the Launceston Football Club requested that the tribunal hearing be delayed for a week to seek further advice," the statement read.
"This request was approved by TSL management, and as a result, the matter will be heard next week and Palfreyman will be unavailable for selection in round 10."
The Examiner understands the incident is of a serious nature.
Ahead of the Blues' clash against Clarence at Bellerive Oval, coach Mitch Thorp pondered his side without the two-time McAuley Medal-winner.
"First and foremost, Brodie is a high-calibre young man and we'll fully support him through this process," he said.
"Like any week, you pick the best available team, he's obviously unavailable this week and Lucas Wootton comes back from the Devils.
"To some degree, they are a like-for-like, obviously nowhere near the experience or games played at the level.
"We'll throw some magnets around, have a look at some guys in some different positions and ultimately, will continue to do that for the rest of the year."
Launceston were defeated by reigning premiers Kingborough last week despite leading by 12 points with 89 seconds remaining.
The Tigers kicked two goals and a behind, with Ryan Bradburn's final kick of the game breaking the Blues' hearts.
"We've watched it, we've reviewed it and it was quite a cathartic experience because whilst we had to go back and bring everyone back down again, it was too good a learning opportunity to just skip," Thorp said.
"Then come Tuesday, the boys are back at training right and ready to go again, so the boys have shown resilience already this year and we will need to continue to do that.
"Palf missing is another example of that."
Travelling south to face their weekend opponents, Thorp described Clarence as "the team that plays the most different game style".
He called them a "keepings off" team and complimented their way of doing so.
"They're highly skilled, they kick the ball really well from behind - Keegan Wylie orchestrates a lot of their offensive ball movement," Thorp said.
"We're really, really clear of how they play - they kick it, they catch it and they keep it off - so we have to be really disciplined to keep it out of their key intercept markers' hands and put some pressure on at ground level.
"We feel like [Liam] Jones, [Isaac] Hyatt, [Dylan] Riley and [Rocky] Barron, when the ball does hit the ground, are really strong in that area."
