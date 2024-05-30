Man yet to plead over alleged written threat to murder former partner

A Cressy man did not plead when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on an allegation of written threat to murder.
Beau Anthony Weily, 30, allegedly wrote a message wilfully and with intent to intimidate or influence a person on May 1.
Tasmania Police allege he caused the person [name withheld by The Examiner ] to receive such writing threatening to kill her.
Included in the message was a claim that he would "torture your lifeless dog of a body".
Mr Weily did not plead to a count of common assault on March 14 for allegedly unlawfully assaulting the complainant by backhanding her to the face while she was driving a car.
He also appeared on a second count of common assault for allegedly unlawfully assaulting the same person by punching her to the ribs, back, spine and the back of her head on March 25-26.
Mr Weily also appeared on a count of unlawfully destroying property, namely a vehicle visor and mirror belonging to the woman, on March 25-26.
The court heard the message was sent via the Signal private messenger app.
Mr Weily had been in custody since May 10 and first appeared on May 21. He remained in custody while Tasmania Police assessed him for electronic monitoring.
Tasmania Police withdrew the application that Mr Weily be assessed for electronic monitoring on Wednesday and opposed his bail application.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said he could not order an electronic monitoring device to be worn unless Tasmania Police made an application.
The court heard that Tasmania Police alleged further acts of family violence between May 1 and May 10, including multiple phone calls to the complainant.
Under Section 12 (1) of the Family Violence Act 2004, a person charged with a family violence offence is not to be granted bail unless a judge, court, or police officer is satisfied that the release of the person on bail would not be likely to adversely affect the safety, wellbeing and interests of an affected person or affected child.
Magistrate Ken Stanton denied Mr Weily bail and remanded him in custody for a plea on June 13 at 9.15 am.
