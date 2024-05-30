'Labor member for Bass': Archer responds to snide comment from McKenzie

A Coalition senator deliberately labelled Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer with the wrong political stripe in an apparent offhand and snide comment in a Senate estimates hearing on Thursday.
The comment came amid an exchange between Agricultural and Forestry Minister Murray Watt and Tasmanian Liberal senator Jonathon Duniam on the Australian Forest and Wood Innovations program, which is headquartered in Launceston.
"Have you been there yet?" Mr Watt asked Senator Duniam.
"I hope you got the invitation to be there on the day."
Senator Duniam replied:
"That's a good question, I'm not sure if I did. I'm sure it's in the mail.
"I think Bridget Archer was there, the member for Bass."
Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie was sitting next to Senator Duniam on the estimates panel.
"Labor member, Labor member for Bass," she said, before being tapped by Senator Duniam.
Like many in the federal opposition, Ms McKenzie campaigned on the 'no' side in the Voice to Parliament referendum, whereas Ms Archer campaigned in the affirmative, and appeared with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on a visit to Launceston during the campaign.
Ms Archer, who was elected with the Liberals in Bass in 2019, has crossed the floor to vote against the Coalition, both when it was in government and in opposition.
Ms Archer, when asked about the comment made about her, said it was "a bit disappointing".
