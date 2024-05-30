Local council investigating Beauty Point caravan park long-term residencies

The West Tamar Council is investigating the number of long-term residencies at Beauty Point Tourist Park, aiming to return sites to short-term accommodation without displacing current residents.
The council provided the update on its assessment of alleged non-compliance at the park after the Tasmanian Government announced it will consult on reforms around long-term residencies in caravan parks.
The council's chief executive officer Kristen Desmond said the investigation into "the number of long-term residencies" was only in its preliminary stage.
"It will give surety that council is not seeking to displace [long-term residents] from their current homes," Ms Desmond said.
Tasmania is one of the only states in Australia where long-term caravan park residents are not under the same protections as tenants in residential homes in relation to rent increases, bonds and evictions.
Ms Desmond said caravan park residents statewide faced similar issues, and she hoped the state government's review would "provide those people with certainty around their long-term residency rights".
Buildings, structures or plumbing fixtures constructed without the required approvals under the Building Act 2016 have two options, a May 23 council document stated.
The owners of the buildings or structures can apply to council for a building certificate or obtain formal building approvals.
The certificate would guarantee against the council taking action under the Building Act 2016 while the certificate is in force.
These will only be issued if there is "no imminent risk to the health or safety of residents or their neighbours".
Applications for a building or plumbing permit requires the consent and approval of the landowner.
The council document outlined the steps to obtain these permits.
"Unless there are specific complaints about particular buildings or structures, [the] council does not intend to undertake further investigations into potential illegal building works at this time," the document said.
Calls for stronger protections
Long-terms residents of Beauty Point caravan park have been vocal on the issue of tenants' rights and formed an association in March 2024 to protect the rights and interests of the park's long-term occupants.
A Facebook post by the Beauty Point Tourist Park Residents Association (BPTPRA) thanked the council for listening "to our plight" and "leading with action to support the residents once again".
The park's part-owner and manager Josh Manticas has advocated for legislation reforms in the past to recognise and better protect long-term park residencies.
"Legislative frameworks and guidelines or regulation would have made it much easier as an operator to navigate our way through what have been some difficult situations," Mr Manticas previously told The Examiner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.