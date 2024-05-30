TasWater says Newstead mains repair completed on schedule after complaints

The state's water provider has said a leak at Newstead was repaired on schedule.
Riverdale Grove residents said they notified TasWater of the leak on May 19, and criticised what they saw as a slow turnaround.
TasWater's general manager for operations Brendan Windmeyer said the leak was assessed by a crew the next day, who found it to be a priority three (P3) leak.
"A P3 leak is a 'leak that causes no discernible impact on customers, property and environment'," Mr Windmeyer said.
"The work to repair the Riverdale Grove leak was scheduled for completion on 27 May 2024, which was within our seven-day period allocated for a P3 event.
"All leaks are prioritised based on volume and risk and this triage of work happens daily. Priority is given to larger leaks or bursts, and for the highest priority, we are committed to attending within 60 minutes of being made aware."
Mr Windmeyer did not confirm resident Michael Oakley's calculations about the amount of water that spilled across the road in the meantime, but said the company was continuing its efforts to reduce water loss.
"We are constantly monitoring the network, but our eyes can never be everywhere at once, so we always appreciate it when our customers take the time to report leaks to us," he said.
"We are investing in our Statewide District Metered Areas program to help us find hidden leaks and proactively respond to breaks in the network."
TasWater estimates up to 30 per cent of its treated water output is lost to hidden leaks.
The district metered areas program involves monitoring the flow through mains pipes to identify breaks in underground water lines.
The total cost of repair work at Riverdale Grove was estimated at $2400.
