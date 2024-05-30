Mayfield man with serious criminal history had two loaded guns at mum's house

A Mayfield man with a "very serious history" of firearms offending kept two high-powered, loaded guns in his mother's house, the Launceston Magistrates court heard.
Christopher Ernest Denman, 43, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of a detachable magazine for a shotgun, possession of ammunition and other firearm charges.
He was also found in possession of $15,000 of stolen property and guilty of abusing and assaulting a police officer by spitting.
A loaded .223 rifle had a range of 250-400 metres and there was also a loaded shotgun and a Savage Model 99 .243, police prosecutor Luke Murfitt-Cowen told the court.
The court heard that Denman had a firearm prohibition order imposed in 2017, but it hadn't stopped him.
"It is blatant disregard of court orders and he has been afforded opportunities before but has continued to offend in an escalated way," Mr Murfitt-Cowen said.
In 2018 he was sentenced to 12 months' jail for recklessly discharging a firearm over the head of a female acquaintance, and possession of a shortened firearm.
In 2019 he was sentenced to 16 months jail for family violence, driving and drug offences.
In 2020, he was found not guilty by a jury of wounding a man in Mowbray.
In 2021, he pleaded not guilty to a count of aggravated assault on July 24 in relation to a count of aggravated assault in relation to the discharge of a firearm in Norwood.
In 2023, he received 15 months in jail for possession of a Taser and a stun gun and evading police.
After receiving parole with electronic monitoring in May 2023, he lived at his mother's house but was arrested on the latest charges in January 2024.
In sentencing, magistrate Sharon Cure said they were obviously very dangerous weapons.
"The public would be concerned that such weapons would be found in the possession of a person with such a serious history," Ms Cure said.
She said there was a significant public interest in punishment for possession of firearms and concern that two of the firearms should be found loaded.
Ms Cure said Denman's latest offences escalated from the 2023 offences.
"It is clear to me that possession of two rifles and a shotgun make this offending at a very serious level," she said.
She said the court had not heard why the weapons had been kept loaded.
Defence lawyer Olivia Jenkins sought that Denman serve his sentence via a drug treatment order, but the court heard that the lack of a suitable home address meant he was not suitable.
Ms Cure sentenced him to 15 months in jail, backdated to January 24, 2024. She allowed him to apply for parole after nine months.
In sentencing comments in 2018, Justice Robert Pearce outlined Denman's early criminal history.
"Between 2001 and 2006 he was sentenced for offences of dishonesty and drug related offending. He served some terms of imprisonment," he said.
"In June 2006, he was fined for common assault.
"Then, in December 2006, he was sentenced to imprisonment for 12 months, wholly suspended, for serious assaults committed on strangers using a knife and a motor vehicle after he had argued with his pregnant partner.
"In 2008, he was twice sentenced to imprisonment, some of which was suspended, for summary offences, including numerous breaches of a family violence order, trespass and destroying property.
"In 2009, he was sentenced to imprisonment for 18 months for wounding when he struck a man with a blockbuster.
In 2011, 2012 and 2013, there are other sentences for family violence and for possessing firearms, including two shortened firearms.
"A number of those offences were committed on February 11 2013. On that day, he also committed a serious aggravated assault and wounding when he chased and shot a man with a shortened firearm.
He was sentenced on August 20, 2013, to imprisonment for four years, starting on June 22, 2013."
