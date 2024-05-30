'Freaky skills': Goal-sneak Leary becomes next Bomber to hit 50 games

After celebrating three milestones last week, North Launceston will add another as they head to North Hobart.
Pressure forward Brandon Leary plays game 50 after arriving at the Northern Bombers in 2021 following George Town's 2020 under-21 NTFA Shield triumph.
Since then, he's kicked 93 goals, made two TSL teams of the year, represented Tasmania and the Allies and been in contention for a list spot at Hawthorn.
"Brandon's got some freaky skills, he does some things at times we go, 'wow, where did that come from?'," coach Adrian Smith said.
"He's one of these young guys that's super invested, he's got a good understanding of footy and high footy IQ and he's one of our leaders in the forward half.
"I know he's been a bit harsh on himself about his goal-kicking at the moment but at the end of the day, he's a kid that is really invested in our program and wants to get the best out of himself."
During his time at George Town, he was identified by Bombers great Allan O'Sign as a prodigious talent and was described as "pretty special" by former coach Brad Cox-Goodyer early doors.
It was this that caught the eye of Hawthorn recruiters, training with them after being overlooked in the 2022 draft.
Ultimately he was not selected by the Hawks, with the list spot held over until the mid-season draft, and the 21-year-old is now studying a health and physical education course at UTAS.
"He's really calm and has a real sense of positivity about where he's at," Smith said.
"He's a realist about where he's at at the moment, he knows there's some opportunities coming up in Tassie with the VFL and bits and pieces and he's content with where he's at.
"His form's really good and there's still opportunities for him. You talk about guys getting drafted at later ages and at the moment, he's showing that maturity and progressing forward and hopefully with the state games and things like that coming up, he gets another opportunity to progress his footy."
North Launceston come into the clash against their southern opponents undefeated, winning their eight games with a dominant percentage of 261.45.
They defeated the Demons by 87 points in round three, but are looking forward to the challenge of playing on North Hobart Oval - a ground much smaller than the expansive UTAS Stadium.
"We've had a couple of conversations this week as a group around the smaller oval," Smith said.
"We're just excited to take our game plan to some smaller ovals and see where it starts up and what we learn from it.
"We're not going to change too much of how we play, it's more about what does it look like for us? How does that work? We'll play a game or two and see what that looks like going forward.
"It's an exciting challenge because we haven't played on [a small oval] too many times, last time we did was Lauderdale back in round two.
"So if we do have to play a final at North Hobart, it's exciting to get some experience on that space and some of those things that we learn in that game."
