Kenyan runner will go in as favourite in Launceston half-marathon debut

A strong runner from a country renowned for its middle-distance prowess will go in as favourite for Sunday's Launceston half-marathon which follows the Tamar River.
Kenyan runner James Rungaru, who is in Australia for the first time, will enter with the the fastest personal best in the event's history.
His pb of 59.37 minutes - recorded in the Netherlands in 2018 - is 20 seconds faster than course and Australian record-holder Brett Robinson who is competing again this year.
Organiser Richard Welsh said Robinson was in contention for Australia's Olympic marathon team to compete at his third-straight Games.
"This is wonderful for the Australian record holder and course record holder to be pushed by someone with James' credentials ... it makes for a really exciting match-up on Sunday," Welsh said.
There is a $2000 prize up for grabs for first place.
Rungaru, who is aiming to do a full marathon most likely in Germany later this year, said he had run in Europe over the years.
Asked if he felt pressure going in with the best pb, Rungaru played a straight bat.
"No, I don't have any pressure. I'm looking forward to doing my best," he said.
"My main objective is to win."
He said he looked forward to racing against Robinson and some of Australia's other top runners.
Rungaru said he hadn't raced in about 18 months due to knee and lower back injuries.
He most recently ran 2.08.21 at the Fukuoka Marathon in December 2022.
He has been building up his training since September and said he felt near full fitness.
"I'm very excited since I've been away for a long time and this is my first race," he said.
"I'm really grateful to be here and I'm looking forward to doing my very best."
While the 31-year-old was born in Nanyuki and now lives in Naivasha in Kenya, he has been based in Japan and run with a Japanese team in recent years.
"I've been to Japan for the last eight years and been working for the Chuhastu company until 2022," he said.
"I feel good working with the Japanese. It's a nice country, they're nice people and it's a nice place."
Welsh said there was a focus on attracting Japanese-based athletes and he reached out to their agents.
"There are a number of reasons (why)," he said.
"One, visitation is really important for this event with our partnership with Events Tasmania to bring people from outside of Tasmania for it.
"The Japanese running market is one of the biggest in the world."
According to World Athletics, Rungaru's career honours include a top-eight finish at the All-African Games half-marathon and a sixth-place finish at the under-20 world cross-country championships.
Welsh said Launceston Running Festival had more than 2000 entries for the first time ever across all events.
The previous participation record was 1752 entrants in 2013.
The 10km and half-marathon are sold out with 900 and 700 competitors respectively.
It's the first year the event is being held across two days and there are seven Olympians entered.
In the women's half-marathon, Launceston talent and 2021 champion Milly Clark enters with the second best pb behind course and Australian record holder Sinead Diver.
Start times:
Saturday
Sunday
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.