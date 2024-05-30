Police ask Tasmanians to surrender firearms and ammo in amnesty drive

Tasmania Police are encouraging anyone with illegal or unwanted firearms or ammunition to surrender them during a mobile firearms amnesty drive this weekend.
Police assured anyone who comes forward to surrender their items would not be in trouble.
Acting Northern District Commander Nathan Johnston said from Saturday, June 1 to Monday, June 3 across 14 locations statewide, police were conducting a firearms amnesty.
"The purpose of the amnesty is to remove unwanted, unregistered and illegal firearms from within the community," Commander Johnston said.
"We're providing this opportunity so people can come to us without fear of prosecution and provide these unwanted firearms."
He said they expected to see mostly long arms like rifles and shotguns.
"It's not just firearms, it's also ammunition and firearms parts. If you have any of these items, we would like to receive them," Commander Johnston said.
Gel blasters are included in the amnesty, which are illegal to posses in Tasmania.
Commander Johnston said police had seen a rise in gel blasters in the the state in the past five years.
"They've become quite popular and it is a concern due to how real they look; you can hand those in as part of the firearms amnesty without fear of prosecution," Commander Johnston said.
"We understand the impacts illicit firearms can have within Tasmania and if they are illegal, they're most likely not stored correctly and at risk of getting into the wrong hands.
He asked people to leave their firearms in their car and tell a police officer you have firearms for amnesty.
"We'll come to your vehicle and ensure they're safe to transport and we'll take them off you," Commander Johnston said.
Mobile firearms amnesty drives will be at the following:
Saturday, 1 June:
Sunday, 2 June:
Monday, 3 June:
