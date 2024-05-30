Government says, 'We want to see more Tasmanians giving the bus a go'

Sixty-nine bus stops and shelters will be upgraded or installed across the state as part of the government's upgrade grant program.
The second round of the program will see funding provided across Sorell, Launceston, Southern Midlands, Northern Midlands and Burnie council areas.
Minister for Transport, Eric Abetz, said he was pleased to announce the upgrades.
"The state-wide All Access All Weather Bus Stop Upgrade Grant Program allows local councils to apply for funding to upgrade bus stops and install shelters," Mr Abetz said.
"Importantly, these enhancements are made possible through joint Tasmanian Government and council funding, increasing the overall investment."
Mr Abetz said there was a "good response" from councils after the first round of improvements, and the upgrades would encourage more Tasmanians to use public transport.
"We're now continuing on with the job through round two with almost $800,000 worth of work on 69 bus stops and shelters scheduled to begin in mid-2024 across the latest five councils," he said.
"Our commitment of up to $10 million for this program is vital to upgrade bus stops to meet disability standards and create a more comfortable experience for passengers.
"By improving the passenger experience we want to see more Tasmanians consider giving the bus a go, at the same time helping to reduce congestion on our roads and lower transport emissions," he said.
Round three of the program was expected to commence in mid-2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.