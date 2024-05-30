Find out what the population of your municipality will be by 2052

Tasmania's population has been projected by the state's treasury department to reach 641,045 people in three decades.
Treasury anticipates the state's population will pass the 600,000-person mark in 2032, and that deaths would exceed births by the same year.
This means population growth would be the only source of population growth after then.
Treasury has forecast that the state's natural population growth will decline by 22,141 people and that 90,030 people will migrate to the state over the next 30 years.
The number of people of prime working age, that is between 15 and 64 years old, is expected to drop by one-third and the number of Tasmanians aged over 85 years is expected to double.
"This will mean that the number of workers and waged taxpayers in Tasmania will shrink as a share of the total population, placing additional pressure on the supply of goods and services to older and younger Tasmanians, and greater demand for some of these services," a report from treasury read.
Life expectancy for males is expected to increase to 85.9 years for males and 88.6 years for females by 2053.
The populations in 22 Tasmanian municipalities are projected to grow overall from 2023 to 2053, while the remaining seven are projected to experience population decline.
The southern municipality of Clarence is expected to have the largest population growth with 12,218 people over the period, and Sorell is projected to have the fastest growth.
