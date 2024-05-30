Police set ambitious target for annual Police Trust Bike Ride

Tasmania Police and community members will cycle between 129 and 171 kilometres on June 1 as a prelude to their annual Charity Trust Bike Ride.
Since 2007, the three day ride in November has raised almost $900,000 for various charities and organisations across Tasmania.
Tasmania Police Inspector Nick Clark said for the past four years, they've also had a one day ride in winter to support the November ride.
"This year we're supporting Down Syndrome Tasmania as the main charity we're supporting for the ride this year," Inspector Clark said.
"It's an organisation that's close to the heart of a lot of people who are taking the ride ... it's all about supporting that group to make life better for everyone.
"But over the years we've supported numerous charities which has really helped them with the important work they do in our community."
He said they hoped to raise around $20,000 on the single day.
"But the aim for the whole event for the whole year including the three day ride is just over $100,000.
"If we do, that will mean we've raised over a million dollars for various charities since 2007."
He asked motorists to be vigilant of the cyclists taking part in the ride on Saturday.
"The key thing is whether it's one cyclist or 10 or a group of 20, take care around the cyclists and give them room to make the road safe for everyone," Inspector Clark said.
"Approximately 100 riders will leave Prospect at 7.30 on Saturday morning riding down the West Tamar, across to Frankfurt, into Westbury and back to Prospect to finish early in the afternoon."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.