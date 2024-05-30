The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Police set ambitious target for annual Police Trust Bike Ride

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
May 30 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania Police Inspector Nick Clark and Detective Aaron Hart for the annual Tasmania Police Charity Trust Bike Ride. Pictures by Craig George
Tasmania Police Inspector Nick Clark and Detective Aaron Hart for the annual Tasmania Police Charity Trust Bike Ride. Pictures by Craig George

Tasmania Police and community members will cycle between 129 and 171 kilometres on June 1 as a prelude to their annual Charity Trust Bike Ride.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East focusing on health and science. Curtin University Alumni. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.