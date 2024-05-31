The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

There are complex reasons for Tasmania's lower education outcomes

May 31 2024 - 10:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Giant Steps School, Deloraine. In the classroom. Picture: Craig George
Giant Steps School, Deloraine. In the classroom. Picture: Craig George

IT IS simplistic to blame the Government for lowered education outcomes. The reasons are complex but are the result of changed community expectations, the use of ineffective teaching methods and material plus poor discipline.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.