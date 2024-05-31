There are complex reasons for Tasmania's lower education outcomes

IT IS simplistic to blame the Government for lowered education outcomes. The reasons are complex but are the result of changed community expectations, the use of ineffective teaching methods and material plus poor discipline.
Pressure is put on teachers to give passing grades and this can result in abuse for not revealing the Einstein potential of their child. This undermines disciplinary structures and can make teaching unnecessarily challenging and unpleasant. It is unsurprising that young enthusiastic teachers decide to leave the profession. Ultimately some students find fitting into a disciplined and competitive workplace difficult when they are finally thrust into the raw community.
A basic problem is the shift in subject emphasis away from the 4R's into areas of social behaviour, sex education, etc., that had previously been the domain of parents. Sadly there are good reasons for this as many people do not meet the social obligations of parenthood and expect the schools to do it for them.
Finally the method of teaching and subject material is not always suited to the student. Many are forced to take subjects which are not presented in an appealing and effective way because courses are designed by "experts" more intent on making their mark than on promoting any educational approach proven to be effective elsewhere.
A more careful scrutiny of what works and what doesn't is needed. That should involve subject content, how and when it is presented and which schools and colleges should be involved. Community expectations need to be appraised.
John Coulson, Dilston
AUSTRALIA'S most recent multi millionaire might be wondering what to do with all his new won riches. Well here's an idea for you.
There's an airline in dire need of $110 million. You could buy it out and still have $40 million
in the bank. What do you reckon, Bonza idea?
David Parker, West Launceston
I READ the editorial in The Examiner (May 30) with interest. It was regarding the plans from the federal government about freedom of speech and faith based schools. The schools only want to employ those who espouse their way of thinking regardless of how good a teacher is. Surely if you're a Christian then you abide by what Jesus tells us in the bible. I thought he told us to love our neighbours and that god loved everyone, regardless of faith, colour, and creed. If this isn't the case and certain people are stigmatised because of who or what they are, this doesn't seem very Christian. When one looks at how Christianity has evolved it is a long way from what Jesus urged us to do.
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
I HAVE had the misfortune to be scammed (which the CBA refunded me promptly without me asking), however it necessitated me having to cancel my credit card for a new one.
Then the trouble with Telstra, started. Firstly when I purchased a new iPhone I advised their staff member of my new credit card details and she assured me that all would be recorded.
No such luck, the next month I received an overdue notice because their drawing was refused.
I made an appointment and the girl explained that the new number had not been altered for that particular service, but would be in the future.
No such luck, I received a similar notice next month and called again to give the details for the new card. All fixed? No, same thing next month.
I called, this time without a booking and was told that I had to book. I explained that it was their problem and I should be able to walk in and within two minutes get it fixed. No way.
I now have another overdue notice and rather than keep going in I will wait until they cut my service off and change providers.
If I could just ring and fix it up that would be OK, but I have not got the patience to sit on the phone for ages listening to music and ads.
What a pity the shop is not still run by a franchisee as we received good service then.
Graeme Barwick, Riverside
