There are complex reasons for Tasmania's lower education outcomes

I READ the editorial in The Examiner (May 30) with interest. It was regarding the plans from the federal government about freedom of speech and faith based schools. The schools only want to employ those who espouse their way of thinking regardless of how good a teacher is. Surely if you're a Christian then you abide by what Jesus tells us in the bible. I thought he told us to love our neighbours and that god loved everyone, regardless of faith, colour, and creed. If this isn't the case and certain people are stigmatised because of who or what they are, this doesn't seem very Christian. When one looks at how Christianity has evolved it is a long way from what Jesus urged us to do.