What's on: Things to do across Northern Tasmania this weekend and next

June 1 - 2
There are multiple blockbusters in the NTFA premier men's competition this weekend.
Hillwood will host Longford in a battle between finals contenders on Saturday at 2pm before Rocherlea and Bracknell face-off in Sunday's annual Aboriginal match at Rocherlea at 2.15pm.
The NTFAW versus NWFL women's senior representative match will be at Dial Park on Sunday at 2.30pm.
June 5 - 26
This series of four workshops has been specially designed for adult beginners, to assist you on your circular clothing journey, so you can start to create your own handmade 'slow-fashion' clothes and contribute to the global circular clothing movement.
At The ReDress Hub, we're here to help you on your journey to be more 'circular' with your clothing choices, avoid or reduce the consumption of fast-fashion, and clothing and textile waste and just basically keep your clothes in use for longer. Having clothes that fit you properly, are made to last and from fabrics you enjoy wearing, are some key reasons why people do hang onto their clothes and can wear them for decades and not just weeks or even days.
The amazing Kirsty Mate will be your workshop facilitator, guiding you over the four days from how to choose fabric, read, mark, and cut out a pattern right through to constructing and finishing a garment for you to proudly wear at the end of the course.
Head to the Eventbrite listing for this event for more information.
June 11
Captain Hoey Stobart has spent 5 seasons down the Antarctic flying various helicopters in support of the bases located there. He will presenting a 30 minute lecture titled 'Antarctic Helicopters' followed by a Q&A.
Refreshments and nibbles will be available. All are welcome.
Admission is free for TAHS members so why not join TAHS as an Associate member for $10 or full membership for $30. (Visitors by donation).
The lecture Tuesday June 11 at 6:45 pm at the Hangar Lounge, Glebe Helibase. Drive past Young's Vege Shed car park on your left, over the rail line and levee, through the gate to the hangar. Please park clear of the hangar door/helipad area.
June 16
Hamish Maxwell-Stewart will be giving a presentation on 'Constructing a Convict Memorial for Tasmania'.
Swathes of Tasmania's world heritage listed archive has been digitised, coded, and linked to tackle questions on the lives of convicts.
The creation of a large historical dataset from this research is now being used to drive new heritage interpretation initiatives. This includes an interactive exhibition unveiled in March 2024 in the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery (Unshackled: The True Convict Story) and a digital Convict Memorial in the Hobart Penitentiary unveiled in November 2023.
This paper will explore how cutting-edge research is being used to tell Tasmania's story and how this might develop in the future.
Hamish Maxwell-Stewart is a professor of heritage and digital humanities at the University of New England.
An ongoing Art Exhibition in the Back Room at Steve's Grill in the Centennial Hotel can be viewed during restaurant hours. The works are displayed by a variety of artists who use all mediums to bring visual pleasure to the viewer.
This month our featured Solo Artist is a well known Launceston artist, Fred Fullerton, who has used autumn as an inspiration for his paintings on display and for sale in the restaurant.
Liza Snow, who has a variety of watercolours and acrylics, is the featured solo artist at the Curry Club in Elizabeth Street.
At the ARTrium gallery, the strong and vivid acrylics of Hazel Parsissons are on display.
For more information, contact Diana Diffey on 0410 447 099.
May - August
The Deloraine Walking Club was established in 1972 by Charles Crowden. Interested in exploring the local area, he gathered together a party of like minded individuals and the club was born.
Today we carry on this tradition and have a programme packed with activities. There is something scheduled for almost every weekend of the year, plus an occasional mid week outing.
Activities include day walks, overnight and extended walks, car camping trips and bike rides. There are also plenty of social get togethers.
We encourage interested prospective members to contact our membership officer who can provide you with further safety and programme information.
