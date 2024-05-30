Devils implications for NTFAW squad preparing for all-stars series

It is no secret among the NTFA women's representative squad that a golden opportunity sits in front of them.
As they prepare for their trip to Penguin's Dial Park on Sunday to play their NWFL equivalents, it is common knowledge that strong performances in the All-Stars Series could lead to bigger and better things.
With Tasmanian state duties potentially on offer for some later in the year, and a chance for a spot in the Tasmania Devils' inaugural VFLW squad in the years ahead, the group of 20 selected to represent the NTFA will be playing for more than bragging rights over the next two weeks.
"That's why the tri-series is great," rep coach Ashley Smith said.
"It gives an opportunity for all the girls in the three regions to really showcase their ability and their talent.
"I know that if some of the girls put their best foot forward in the two games they play in the tri-series, their name could pop up in the state selection.
"You'd like to think that the VFLW will look at this tri-series for potential recruits for the next VFLW season and hopefully AFLW draft in years to come with the Tassie side coming in."
South Launceston's Liana Freestone was named vice-captain in her second stint with the rep side, and the 19-year-old said players were aware of the possible implications that a successful series could have.
"The bigger picture is [the series] being for everyone, because we need to be getting as many Tassie girls recognised as possible to be able to achieve the ultimate goal," Freestone said.
"Having a team and having as many local girls in that team as possible."
But bragging rights do still come into play, with last year's team finishing within an accurate Alice Robinson snap away from drawing with SFL, before they won their first-ever rep match the next week when they belted NWFL at Invermay Park.
It was an experience Freestone will always cherish.
"It was really good experience, the team bonded really well last year," she said.
"It was very surreal, I was so lucky to be a part of it ... and even though we didn't get the job done last year, I think that this year we can definitely get it done.
Various injuries and other unavailabilities have caused nine changes to last year's squad and two players - Hillwood's Halle Pearce and Deloraine's Kiarnna Lehman - have been selected from NTFAW division one.
Smith said the ability to be able to replace the likes of Abbey Green and Jennifer Guy is a testament to the strength in depth of women's football in the region.
"I had a look - last night after we announced the team - at last year's team and this year's team and I'd say that we have a better spread across the board this year than we did last year," Smith said.
"Not taking anything away from the girls who played last year, we have some good footballers that are missing out, but if you look at our bottom five this year in comparison to our bottom five last year, it is stronger."
Noting NWFL for their pace and skill, Freestone said she felt confident NTFA had proved they could overcome them through teamwork.
The match begins at 2.30pm.
