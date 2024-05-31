'Everything starts in a conversation': How to bring out the best in a community

How do you bring out the best in your community?
A true-blue Northern Tasmanian and passionate advocate for community-led development Frances Pratt said it starts with a conversation.
"What I have experienced has led me to really believe that everything starts in a conversation," Ms Pratt said.
"That can be the conversations we have with ourselves. If we want to impact change and contribute to the elevation of society those conversations are where it starts."
This passion for community-led development was first sparked more than 20 years ago, while Ms Pratt was working as a chartered accountant.
There she worked with people from all walks of life - treasurers of volunteer organisations, small business owners, and more.
"It was just the most incredible way to get connected with community - having that variety of clients," Ms Pratt said.
"People come to an account to find out about their finances, but really it's really about their life and their lifestyle and how to create the life that they want.
"It was a bit of a privilege to have that kind of intimate relationship with people, people who brought in their concerns and their goals and their dreams for their businesses and their life and their retirement."
This led to stints heading groups including the state branch of the Saint Vincent de Paul Society, Anglicare and the sexual assault support service Laurel House.
Her first senior leadership role at Vinnies - working her way up from management to being the chief executive officer - was eye-opening.
"I was working with so many volunteers for a very socially-minded, impactful organisation, where the focus is social justice above all," Ms Pratt said.
"There was also the complexity of an organization that's that big and has such a far reach into a community.
"It was a phenomenal opportunity to really elevate as a manager and a leader, and to develop yourself to be in a role like that really takes something."
Ms Pratt has since stepped into more advisory roles, working with groups including Launceston Women in Business, the Great Regional City Challenge and the Young Professionals Network.
This was, in part, motivated by her own passion for Launceston - the town she has called home all her life.
"The community-led nature of our city is really extraordinary," Ms Pratt said.
"We have a lot of willing and eager doers in this area."
As with all her previous jobs, her current roles are linked by a common thread - not the least because the opportunities came about through conversations community members.
There was also something more.
"It's about championing other people and making sure everyone is heard," Ms Pratt said.
"These roles, they're not prescriptive. They're about being in communication with communities and individuals about what their needs and dreams are.
"The key is collaboration. When you look at the list of things that I have an interest in, or where I put my attention, it's groups that have come together in the spirit of collaborating."
Looking to the future the community advocate said nothing was certain, save for the fact she would continue having those conversations that had brought her this far.
"The magic is in not necessarily knowing what's next," Ms Pratt said.
"You stay committed to what you're passionate about, and I find people super interesting. I'll end up in conversations about something and then it leads to the next opportunity.
"Part of the key to developing a great career is doing things you enjoy, or finding joy in whatever you are doing."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.