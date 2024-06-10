The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

From the Archives: Swine Flu hit Launceston this week 15 years ago

Phillip Biggs
By Phillip Biggs
June 10 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Swine Flu pandemic hit Launceston this week 15 years ago.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phillip Biggs

Phillip Biggs

Photographer

Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.