From the Archives: Swine Flu hit Launceston this week 15 years ago

The Swine Flu pandemic hit Launceston this week 15 years ago.
The back of the Silverdome was converted into a testing clinic as H1N1 swept across the country.
More than 37,000 people were affected across Australia, and the Department of Health reported 191 deaths.
But there was plenty of happier news too.
Nic Tolputt, Matthew Garwood, Cayden Richards and Joanne Seen were ready for the premiere of Nunsense A-Men.
Tennis tournaments were underway at the Launceston Indoor Sports Arena, where Albert Van Zetten and Jodie Campbell gathered with media to make an announcement, and there was table tennis action too.
Our photographers also captured footy, soccer, dancing, and World Environment Day celebrations.
Did we snap you?
Pictures from June 6-12, 2009, by Paul Scambler, Phillip Biggs, Scott Gelston, Peter Sanders, Peter Lord, Neil Richardson, Geoff Robson and Will Swan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.