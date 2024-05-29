No room at the station?

Most people in our community might never need to use the services of a criminal lawyer. Still, if they did, in our democratic society, it's fundamental that a person in custody has access to a lawyer.
Nick Clark reports that a magistrate has expressed dissatisfaction with Tasmania Police about the problem defence lawyers are experiencing in gaining access to an interview room to see their clients who are in custody.
Annika Rhoades reports that a Launceston non-profit is asking the state government to reimburse nearly $30,000 of stamp duty it believes it shouldn't have had to pay.
In National News, a doctor is fighting to keep his job despite a tribunal finding he performed an unnecessary and unwanted examination on a patient.
