Landcare Tasmania celebrates 30 years of environmental advocacy

While May 30 may be an unremarkable day in most people's calendars, it marks an important occasion for one of Tasmania's most significant environmental groups.
Landcare Tasmania celebrates its 30th anniversary today as volunteers across the state indulge in a slice of birthday cake.
The broader landcare movement was born in the 1980s as Australia reckoned with the environmental degradation caused by past land management practices.
Community groups began forming in the early 1990s thanks to government funding, with hundreds found in Tasmania alone.
Landcare Tasmania was created in 1994 as a peak body to represent the movement on a grander scale.
Three decades on, chief executive officer Peter Stronach said the organisation was home to almost 7000 members across more than 300 groups.
"All of those volunteers do about 176,000 hours a year of work which is roughly the equivalent of 100 people working full-time year round," he said.
"Most of our groups are interested in weed control, habitat restoration and re-vegetation, clean up efforts and public education amongst many other things."
Although Landcare Tasmania has celebrated its past, the group is also looking to the future.
"We're at a critical time for the environment and we believe that grassroots landcare is a really important movement," Mr Stronach said.
"We have the chance at reversing degradation and the disconnection that impacts our environment and communities."
The chief executive officer said environmental preservation had changed dramatically in the 30 years since the group was formed.
He added that agriculture had a particularly bright future, with European farming practices being outmoded by modern techniques.
"We know that people in the north-west are using smart technology to constantly monitor soil moisture and mineral content," he said.
"So they're only putting a very small percentage of fertiliser out compared to previous generations of farmers."
But for now, the organisation wants more advocacy for nature and biodiversity.
"Tasmania is fantastic at landcare and environmental awareness because so many people like to go out and spend their free time in nature," Mr Stronach said.
"Having a connection to nature helps you value it."
