Can you help the less fortunate? Examiner launches 2024 Winter Relief Appeal

For more than 60 years, The Examiner has helped raise vital funds for Northern Tasmanian charities in the cold months of winter.
As the weather turns cold, we are once again asking you to help it feel a little bit warmer.
Now in its 66th year, The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal continues to support Northern Tasmanians who are facing homelessness and financial hardships this winter.
Editor Craig Thomson urged Launceston residents to support the appeal, which aims to raise $85,000 by August 31.
"It's important people get behind the appeal because things are tougher now than ever," Mr Thomson said."
"Any help from those in a position to is greatly appreciated.
"The whole thing about charity is if you're in a position where you can help somebody, then you should - even if it's something small."
The money raised by you will be split evenly between four charities - Launceston City Mission, The Salvation Army, The Benevolent Society and St Vincent de Paul.
Mr Thomson said donations would help provide shelter, food and support for those doing it tough.
"If you have a roof over your head and a warm house, just think about somebody on the coldest day of the year who doesn't - your donation would provide genuine relief to someone who needs it," Mr Thomson said.
"A donation is a small bit of kindness. It adds up to a lot if everyone does a little bit."
Last year's efforts raised about $76,000 - more than $3500 was raised from collection tins alone at Northern news agencies.
There are many ways you can support The Examiner's 65th Winter Relief Appeal.
IN PERSON
Donations to the appeal can be made at The Examiner office, located on Level 1, 113 Cimitiere Street Launceston.
ONLINE
To bank transfer please use the Winter Relief account:
To use BPAY use the same account:
NEED MORE INFO?
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the office.
Phone 03 6336 7377 or email mail@examiner.com.au.
The Winter Relief Appeal will run from June 1 until August 31.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.