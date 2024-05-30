The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Excitement and conversations build as Book of the Year Award approaches

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
May 30 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jennie Bales, Maureen Mann, Nella Pickup, Carol Fuller, Felicity Sly at Newstead College for the Book of the Year shortlist panel discussion. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Jennie Bales, Maureen Mann, Nella Pickup, Carol Fuller, Felicity Sly at Newstead College for the Book of the Year shortlist panel discussion. Picture by Phillip Biggs

When was the last time you read a book? If you don't know where to start, the shortlisted finalists for this year's biggest book award is a good place to go.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.