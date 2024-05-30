Excitement and conversations build as Book of the Year Award approaches

When was the last time you read a book? If you don't know where to start, the shortlisted finalists for this year's biggest book award is a good place to go.
Newstead College hosted a panel discussion, discussing books shortlisted for the upcoming Children's Book of the Year.
The discussion was led by Jennie Bales, Carol Fuller, Maureen Mann, and Nella Pickup, all members of the Children's Book Council of Australia, Tasmania Branch, and previous judges of the award. Illustrator Tony Flowers also attended the discussion.
Ms Bales said the competition was designed to promote good quality books for young people.
"Parents can bond with their children through reading - as a child gets older, there are really deep issues in children's books now," she said.
.
"Books deal with LGBTQ+ and first relationships to name a few - if you're reading those books with your kids you then have a gateway to conversations.
"That is what's missing in many families I think, parents don't have the door to open that starts those conversations - we do everything we can to encourage reading."
Treasurer of the CBCA Ms Sly said there was evidence that people who read books are more empathetic.
"People who read are more empathetic because they experience something that is unfamiliar to them through a character, and then develop empathy for that particular point of view."
Ms Sly said on August 16 the winners from the six categories will be announced.
"It's a value to the authors, because even if they get shortlisted they're guaranteed book sales," she said.
Librarian technician Judith Ridge said the award was established after world war II to promote publishing of Australian literature for children.
Ms Ridge said she had worked in children's and youth literature her whole professional life.
"I am really passionate about school libraries and the role they play in supporting literacy," Ms Ridge said.
See all shortlisted books via this link https://cbca.org.au/shortlist-2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.