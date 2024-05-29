First voter preferences since March state election revealed

One-third of Tasmanian voters prefer Labor leader Dean Winter as preferred premier, according to an EMRS poll released on Wednesday.
This is the first poll since the March election, and the first with Mr Winter as Labor leader.
He trails Liberal leader Jeremy Rockliff as preferred premier, 32 percentage points to 40 percentage points.
In the prior EMRS poll, former Labor leader Rebecca White had been preferred premier for 38 per cent of those polled.
Support for the Liberal and Labor parties amongst decided voters has dipped since the pre-election poll in February.
The Liberals went down two percentage points to 35 per cent, Labor went down one percentage point to 28 per cent, while the Greens lifted by one percentage point to 15 per cent.
The Jacqui Lambie Network's popularity remains unchanged at 7 per cent, while support for independents has risen from 8 per cent to 12 per cent.
The latest poll of 1000 Tasmanian voters was conducted between May 16 and 23.
Commenting on the poll results, EMRS managing director Paul Jamrozik noted Mr Winter had not been state opposition leader for long.
"However, these results on preferred premier indicate voters are yet to be convinced," he said.
"At the same time, Jeremy Rockliff needs to reinforce to voters why he is the preferred premier during his honeymoon period."
Mr Winter said Labor needed to rebuild trust with voters.
"We're right at the start of the political cycle," he said.
"I'm looking forward to meeting as many people as I possibly can and explaining to people what Labor will do differently to the Liberals to grow our economy and create better, safer jobs."
