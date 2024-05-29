Stillwater owner says childcare woes in Tasmania affecting small businesses

Tasmania has the lowest workforce participation rate in the country, a new report on government services data says.
The report said 38.5 per cent of Tasmanians aged 15 and older were not in the labour force mainly because of child care service related reasons - 10 per cent more than the national average (28.3 per cent).
It's a growing concern for Stillwater Restaurant co-owner Bianca Welsh, who said she was on the waiting list for seven different daycare centres.
"I'm very fortunate that I'm in a position where I can be very flexible and my husband too, but the toll it takes on us for us to run our business and try to get what we need to get done is really challenging," Mrs Welsh said.
"We've had to turn to a private nanny just to get a bit of balance in our week."
She said the lack of services made it difficult to participate more in work.
"My ability to be across all the things I need to be across and be there for my team is hampered by the fact that I can't get any help," Mrs Welsh said.
"The wait-lists for both before and after school care are just astronomical."
Launceston Chamber of Commerce chief executive Alina Bain said childcare was key for small business owner-operators.
"It comes back to workforce retention and attraction, we have a lot of small business owners here," Ms Bain said.
"With young families, if owner-operators can't get childcare, they can't work and that's very difficult for our businesses.
"Returning to work after having a child is a difficult decision but when people want to work, we have to make that as easy a pathway as possible for them."
Labor Leader Dean Winter said while the workforce was "tight", there were many Tasmanians choosing not to participate, or could not participate.
"Childcare is a key reason for that," Mr Winter said.
"The inability for Tasmanian families to get access to full day daycare, but also before and after school care means that they can't be at work.
"We think it's time that the state took a bigger role when it comes to child care, particularly utilising our schools which are in a very good position to provide before and after school care."
The Liberals pledged a major boost to the early childcare sector in the 2024 election, promising four new Child and Family Learning Centres (CFLC) and 500 additional jobs in the sector.
Skills and Training Minister Felix Ellis said the government recognised that many families were feeling the pressures of childcare availability and the subsequent unfair strain it puts upon them.
"We made a range of announcements during the election as part of our 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania's Future including workforce incentives," Mr Ellis said.
"We will continue to work on serious solutions to childcare issues, and will continue to call on the federal Labor government to get a better deal for Tasmanians.
"Tasmania continues to have a strong employment market, with our unemployment at a record level four per cent, and we continue to partner with business to create opportunities and encourage people into job vacancies."
