Food is a story, so what theme could be better to make theatre about?

Dr Asher Warren says food is more than what ends up on your plate. It's "about stories". So what better theme could there be to make theatre about?
The University of Tasmania senior theatre and performance lecturer has tasked his students with creating a new play about how food connects to our lives - it premieres tonight.
The original work, Simmering, explores food as not only sustenance but also memory and emotion. It was cooked up by students Layla Chappell, Cooper Goodall, Matt Langham, Juliet May, and Laree Smoother.
The work is built from scenes developed by each student through a process of research, discussion, workshopping and rehearsal.
According to Dr Warren, the idea of food stories came from Launceston's status as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy and the idea that when we share a meal, "food can connect us."
But it's not a straight food-love story. Food can also divide us; it can make us happy but also make us sick, affecting our physical and mental health.
What emerged from the creative process was an interest in the emotional connections to food - from how cooking together builds relationships to the impacts of eating disorders and conditions like misophonia and how certain foods get so strongly attached to memories.
"This work playfully explores these complex social, ethical, economic, and sensory dimensions of food," Dr Warren said.
"It's been a rich and interesting process, working with the students who have built this show and helping to shape all the stories and ideas they have brought into a production," said Dr Warren, who is also directing the show.
"As we have gone along, the richness of food metaphors has really been incredible, from the gathering of ingredients to the development of techniques and methods - to the ideas of letting the scenes prove or rise over time, and finally serving it up."
The University of Tasmania production, Simmering, opens at the Annexe Theatre on May 30 at 7 pm for a two-show run ending May 31. The show is free entry, but bookings on the UTAS website are essential.
