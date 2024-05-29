Child care costs in Tasmania keeping people out of work: Report

The number of Tasmanians unable to work due to prohibitive child care costs and availability has leapt up over a year, even though costs in the state are the second lowest in the country.
A recent Report on Government Services on early childhood education and care states that 38.5 per cent of Tasmanians are not in employment mainly due to child care service reasons in 2023, compared to the national average of 28.3 per cent.
Just over 25 per cent of Tasmanians reported that they did not engage in work due to child care service reasons in 2022.
The national average was unchanged from 2022 to 2023.
Also above the national average was the rate of serious incidents in Tasmanian child care services for the second consecutive year.
There were 173 serious incidents per 100 approved childcare services in Tasmania in 2022-23, compared to 139 serious incidents per 100 services nationally.
The median weekly cost for centre-based child care services for Tasmanian parents was $550 in 2023 and $569 for family-based care.
Centre-based care in Tasmania cost $541 per week in 2022 and family-based care was $602 per week.
Almost one-third of Tasmanian children aged from birth to 12 years old attended some form of child care last year, and 44.7 per cent from birth to five years old
State and territory government recurrent and capital expenditure on early childhood education and care services increased by 10.5 per cent between 2021-22 and 2022-23 to $14.8 billion.
Australian government expenditure accounted for $11.6 billion of this - or 78.9 per cent of the total amount - and state and territory government expenditure was $3.2 billion.
Government expenditure on services per child was almost $2000 lower in Tasmania than the national average.
Expenditure in Tasmania per child was $7522 in 2022-23, compared to $9315 nationally.
