Premiership race: where to next for NTFA footy teams at midway point?

The NTFA premier season is living up to the hype of being one of the most fiercely competitive in recent memory.
In a rarity for country footy, there appears to be six teams that could still challenge for the premiership.
It's genuinely hard to know which sides will be there on grand final day.
Here's a look at the progress of each outfit in order of ladder position ahead of round nine of 18.
South Launceston (7-0, 214.54 percentage)
The highlight of the Bulldogs' season so far has been surviving their tough start.
They beat fellow premiership contenders Rocherlea, Bridgenorth, Hillwood and Longford in consecutive weeks with each result under 23 points.
Ruck Cody Lowe is having another outstanding campaign while Brad Dodds, who switched from St Pats, is the league's leading goal-kicker with 28 majors at an average of four per game.
A theme this season is how the Bulldogs have managed without midfielder Jay Blackberry who won the 2023 league best and fairest after playing just 12 home-and-away matches.
Coach Jack Maher told The Examiner after the round one that the Bulldogs expected to have Blackberry back from work commitments late in the season.
South's challenge is to still be playing as well at the season's pointy end.
Longford (5-2, 191.02)
The Country Tigers are going their tough run of matches right now, having played Rocherlea away, Bridgenorth at home and Hillwood away.
Beating the City Tigers at Rocherlea was a big tick but losing to the Parrots highlighted how little there is between the top teams.
Securing victory against an up-and-down Hillwood this weekend is important as they would likely retain second spot going into their fortnight break.
But a loss could mean they shuffle back to fourth with the same win-loss record as the Sharks.
Midfielder Liam Davies has hit a purple patch of form in recent weeks while recruit Daniel Berry, who has been averaging two goals per match, has been a great pick-up.
The Country Tigers arguably have the best run to finals as they will repeat their Rocherlea, Bridgenorth and Hillwood cycle from rounds 16-18.
It's a difficult run but if Longford can get through largely unscathed they will likely be the best prepared team for finals because of the tough hit-outs.
Rocherlea (5-2, 156.66)
The reigning premiers wanted to start well this season given the tighter nature of the competition and have had to work hard for their 5-2 record.
Four of their matches have finished with margins of eight points or less and they have emerged 2-2 from those battles.
The experience of those close finishes may help them during the back-half of the season when the most important matches are on the line.
The City Tigers thrived when it matted most in 2023, recovering from a qualifying final loss to win three games in a row.
Usual suspects Jordan Cousens, Josh Ponting and Jake Smith are enjoying strong seasons through the middle of the ground while Brayden Pitcher has gone to another level in a new role across half-back.
Rounds 14-16 will be ones to watch as the City Tigers will have good tests against Bridgenorth, Hillwood and Longford.
Bridgenorth (5-2, 136.15)
Similar to Rocherlea, the Parrots have had four games finish with margins of nine points or less.
Their recent 21-point victory against Longford was their most significant win.
Given the quality of their Launceston State League recruits, the Parrots are positioned about where they were expected to be at this point.
Recruits Ryan Tyrrell, Jake Hinds, Jayden Hinds, Jesse Price and Campbell Atkins were all in the best against the Country Tigers.
Ryan Shipp also looked slick across half-back.
The Parrots played South Launceston and Rocherlea away in the first half of the year which resulted in nine and eight-point losses respectively.
Coach Oli Cook said he was looking forward to taking on those sides at home.
Hillwood (4-3, 174.50)
No Jake Pearce (back), no Hamish Leedham (knee) in recent weeks and the absence of Jack Tuthill appears to be hurting the Sharks who weren't beaten until round 12 last year.
Hillwood have been brave in recent weeks without gun ruck Leedham against Rocherlea and Bridgenorth who have been near full strength.
In good timing, they just had a bye and will have another week off following round nine.
If they can get a few big names back to support the likes of goal-kicking midfielder Isaac Thompson they could be right in the mix at season's end.
Experienced recruits Tom Bennett, who has kicked 16 majors, and Jake Laskey, who has featured in the best the past two weeks, have had instant impact.
Like Longford, the Sharks have a list of strong hit-outs going into finals with Rocherlea away, Bridgenorth at home, a bye and then Longford away.
Bracknell (3-4, 97.22)
There's a sense of what could have been for the Redlegs who were in winning positions against Bridgenorth and Hillwood in the opening rounds before blowing big leads.
They overcame George Town and Deloraine in the past fortnight but Sunday's Aboriginal match against Rocherlea will be their true test before the bye.
Brodie Wiggins' form has been strong since he switched from Launceston with 18 goals and four appearances in the best.
Bracknell should be highly motivated for the second half of the season as they are only side outside the five that look like they could break in.
George Town (2-6, 66.17)
The Saints have positives to reflect on as they become the final team to enjoy the bye.
Beating Deloraine away in round one was a terrific way to start and then getting within one goal of Rocherlea the next week was arguably even better.
They have otherwise been in almost every contest with last weekend's 130-point loss to South Launceston the blip on the radar.
Code-hopper James Hawes, who joined from Launceston City soccer, has continued to play well in the midfield with six mentions in the best.
The Saints should be aiming for at least another two-three wins.
Deloraine (1-6, 46.43)
It's been a good fortnight for the Kangaroos after a disappointing start riddled with injuries.
They scored their first win of the year with a 55-point victory against Scottsdale and then challenged Bracknell before losing by seven points.
Former North Launceston player Brad Rickard has been a warrior since round one, appearing in the best every week. His brother Josh has also been consistently in the Roos' better players.
With injured players coming back now, the Roos should also be aiming to be competitive in every game and pick up a couple of victories.
Scottsdale (0-7, 24.36)
It was always going to be a battle for the Magpies but they have been more competitive in recent weeks after losing to South Launceston by 165 points.
In rounds six and seven, they lost to George Town by 28 points and then Deloraine by 55.
Coach Joel Hayes has talked about the improvement he has seen and he's been proactive about exposing young players to senior footy and different positions.
Former AFL player Jesse Crichton has had an influence since debuting in round five with six goals from four games.
It would be great to see the Pies continue to push the other bottom-three sides in the season's second half. They play George Town and Deloraine in rounds 15 and 16.
