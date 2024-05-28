'Unacceptable' that lawyers can't get to see clients in custody: Magistrate

A magistrate has expressed dissatisfaction with Tasmania Police about the problem defence lawyers are experiencing in gaining access to an interview room to see their clients who are in custody before a court appearance.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said it was entirely unacceptable in a democratic society that a person in custody at the Launceston Police Station could not get access to their lawyer.
Mr Stanton is the second magistrate to express concern after magistrate Evan Hughes said in March that it was a "tacit waiver of legal privilege."
Mr Stanton's criticism came after defence lawyer Ben Ashman told the court that he had been unable to speak to his client Allan Roderick Riley before a court appearance because police had been unable to facilitate an interview.
"Unfortunately, Mr. Riley was in police custody, therefore Launceston Reception Prison couldn't facilitate an appointment with him," Mr Ashman said.
"I called the custody sergeant and didn't receive a call back and attended on the Launceston Police Station in person, and was told that the custody sergeant was occupied and no one could facilitate me speaking with Mr Riley."
Court time was lost when Mr Stanton stood down Mr Riley's matter while Mr Ashman talked to his client in the courtroom.
Mr Stanton expressed his dissatisfaction with the arrangement.
"It's entirely unacceptable for a person in police custody, not to be able to access their lawyer and to waste court time facilitating that access once they come over here [to the courtroom] so that the lawyer can have a talk to them," Mr Stanton said.
"In our democratic society, it's fundamental, that a person in custody whether they be the custody of a reception prison on remand, or whether they be in custody because they've been detained by the police before coming to court have access to a lawyer,'' he said.
In April Tasmania Police said that a designated room was available for lawyers to speak with police lockups [people in custody awaiting a court appearance].
"As you can understand for security reasons we are unable to be more specific," the spokesperson said.
"However, it is a designated room."
Tasmania Police responded to a Right to Information request from The Examiner about the location or a description of where the room was located in the building.
"Enquiries with the Launceston Police Station has confirmed that there is an interview room in the custody area of the Launceston Police Station which can be made available to lawyers to speak to their clients, subject to availability and operational requirements," the RTI delegate Jessica Walshe wrote.
"It is a private room and does not have any recording equipment contained in the room.
''The room has no official name or numbering that could identify it further."
Law Society president Julia Higgins consulted legal practitioners in Launceston.
"I have also consulted Mr Tristan Bell who has confirmed this is not a matter for Tasmanian Prison Services," she said.
"I have been advised that practitioners have specifically asked about this room which is available.
"One practitioner was advised that they would need to check with "the Manager" before discussing it with them. No information was further provided."
Ms Higgins said another practitioner had stated that staff at the Launceston Reception Prison and Police Station had indicated that they had "no knowledge about this room".
"Another practitioner has asked them about it just in case they needed to use it and there was no information," Ms Higgins said.
Ms Higgins said that the feedback from practitioners was that there has been no change to the issues they have experienced beforehand.
"There is no room being offered for use," she said.
The Launceston Police Station recently received a $7 million refurbishment.
At the time of opening Police Minister Felix Ellis said improvements included a new charge suite and interview rooms, improved office spaces, and a new welcoming and spacious customer service area.
