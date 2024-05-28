The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Unacceptable' that lawyers can't get to see clients in custody: Magistrate

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated May 29 2024 - 4:10pm, first published 8:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston magistrate Ken Stanton Picture Examiner file
Launceston magistrate Ken Stanton Picture Examiner file

A magistrate has expressed dissatisfaction with Tasmania Police about the problem defence lawyers are experiencing in gaining access to an interview room to see their clients who are in custody before a court appearance.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.