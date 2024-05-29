Strong coverage of violence against women crisis, and well done Cr Palmer

CONGRATULATIONS to The Examiner team for their continued, strong and comprehensive daily coverage of the violence against women crisis in Australia. Australian media needs to keep this shocking and growing epidemic front and centre and in the public eye. But we also need all three tiers of government to play a strong and effective role too. The scale of this crisis is enormous and every council has a responsibility to help keep people safe in their municipality.
Well done to Launceston City Councillor Andrew Palmer for moving a motion last week proposing that the council leads by example and takes immediate action on violence against women, which he described as a "national disgrace".
Sallyann Geale, Launceston
POWER up 15 per cent, essentials and groceries up, water up 3.5 per cent. I think it's about time for the politicians to get another pay rise. I am sure they would be feeling the pinch like us.
Allan Slater, Ravenswood
TWO years ago the Prime Minister was saying the time was now for Australia to start a facility here to manufacture medicine and vaccines. That was when vaccines for Covid were in short supply.
Australia is now in a more critical position with a long list of vital medicines in short or no supply available.
When these medicines do become available, where are we on the list for supply?
If we can get our own production facility going Australia can not only supply our own needs but the rest of the world as well. Australia would be in a far better position with our own manufacturing plant that would create hundreds of jobs as well as export income for the country.
No more thinking about it, let's do it, now's the time. Australia has history of missing out on opportunities.
David Parker, West Launceston
OH DEAR, just when you thought the mostly unwarranted criticism of our wonderful city couldn't get more absurd, it does. So, Jennifer Styles (The Examiner, May 26) does a drive through the CBD and feels that experience is enough to make some sort of adverse judgement and wanted to know where the trees and flowers are.
Well Ms Styles if you had taken the time to get out of your car and ambled around you would have seen that there are over 50 trees in the area in/around the Mall, Quadrant Mall and the Avenue. There are also 22 flowerbeds, all with lovely and colourful flowers in them.
Of course, the majority of trees are deciduous and have lost their leaves and the Mall could do with some more flowerbeds but otherwise our CBD is a beautiful area and those who don't like it have the option of going to live somewhere else.
Geoff McLean, Launceston
This is exactly the reason TAS water needs the 3.5 per cent increase. (Slow turnaround from TasWater on mains repair blasted as hypocritical, Examiner, May 29 2024 ). Those extra dollars could probably produce a faster turnaround time - or at least help the poor old meter reader in our street with some sort of lifting device to help him out of his car so he can read the meters and not estimate.
Mark Dell, Launceston
It does have a huge wastage issue and gross mismanagement issue. An embedded culture of management issues that need spotlighting, requiring change with accountability.
Trudy Mcleod, Launceston
THE appalling mischaracterisation by a senior UTAS lecturer of the murderous terrorist group Hamas as "an impoverished militia" akin to Nelson Mandela's political movement in comments to The Examiner (May 11) cannot be allowed to go unchallenged.
Hamas is a listed terrorist organisation which not only receives tens of millions from Iran's terror network each year but has stolen billions of dollars intended as aid for the Palestinian people to buy weapons and construct an elaborate network of tunnels underneath civilian areas, in which it has held dozens of hostages for more than six months. Its top leaders have accumulated billions in personal wealth and live in luxury.
We are all deeply troubled by the loss of so many innocent lives in the Middle East, but it is incredibly disappointing to see anyone in our community circulate such inaccurate comments about the terror group which conducted a deliberate act of mass murder, torture and kidnapping on October 7.
Liberal Senator for Tasmania and Shadow Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Chandler
