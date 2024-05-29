The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Strong coverage of violence against women crisis, and well done Cr Palmer

May 30 2024 - 8:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Domestic violence. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Domestic violence. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

CONGRATULATIONS to The Examiner team for their continued, strong and comprehensive daily coverage of the violence against women crisis in Australia. Australian media needs to keep this shocking and growing epidemic front and centre and in the public eye. But we also need all three tiers of government to play a strong and effective role too. The scale of this crisis is enormous and every council has a responsibility to help keep people safe in their municipality.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.