'The Travelling Jackaroo' drops into Launceston for three good causes

A travelling Jackaroo has arrived in style in Launceston to raise money for three important causes.
Sam Hughes, also known as 'The Travelling Jackaroo,' is driving a 60-year-old tractor named 'Slim' around Australia with his dog 'Pizza' to raise money for three charities.
He has just visited Launceston and said he "loves helping others".
Mr Hughes is raising money for the Royal Flying Doctors Service (RFDS), Dolly's Dream (an anti-bullying and youth suicide charity), and Drought Angels (a charity supporting Australian farmers).
'The Travelling Jackaroo' is also raising awareness about mental health and suicide prevention.
"I've been rattling the tin in whichever town I go to raise money for these charities," Mr Hughes said.
Mr Hughes chose RFDS as one of the charities because "they help more people in the bush than anyone else."
"I found in many of my travels that every time you pull into a country town, there's always a handful of stories about how the Flying Doctors have helped a particular family.
"They do so much for the people in the Outback.
"Whenever I go into a town, I always get offers of a hot feed or hot shower, which is always nice; you can't ever doubt the generosity of the people of the Outback and a lot of rural areas," he said.
Mr Hughes said he has nearly reached his goal of raising a quarter million dollars among the three charities.
Mr Hughes chose Dolly's Dream because it aims to eliminate or reduce bullying in schools right around Australia, as well as raise awareness for mental health and youth suicide.
"And Drought Angel supplies feed fodder and resources for local farmers. They also supply flood and fire relief to farmers. And overall, they do a fantastic job for farmers in strife," Mr Hughes said.
He said since he was a kid, he loves helping people.
"If I'm helping people, I feel I'm doing something right. Mental health has been an ongoing issue, especially in rural areas, for such a very long period, which has been neglected until now.
"I can go into towns and lift people's spirits and try and break the stigma a little bit on mental health."
The 21-year-old said, "The fact that I get to help people and do something for a lot of communities, which otherwise don't get to see much, is one of the highlights for me personally on my travels.
"I've dropped into several Outback schools, where they've only got five or six pupils in the middle of nowhere, literally hundreds of kilometres from anywhere, and you come in, chat with them, and they love it," he said.
A trailer is attached to the back of Mr Hughes' tractor, and above it is a light plane attached to the roof. That's where he prefers to sleep and stargaze through the cockpit window.
"I was trying to think of something to put on top of the trailer, and this plane popped up on Facebook Marketplace for 400 bucks.
"I paid a carton of beer to a mate to bring it home for me because, at that stage, I didn't have my licence yet.
"But we got it home, and I whacked it on the top, and the rest is history," he said.
So, how has this unsung Aussie battler been received here in Tasmania so far?
"Tasmanians overall have been very generous people, and I have raised in the last two and a half, three weeks, just over five grand," Mr Hughes said.
The Jackaroo thanked the sea freight service Strait Link for transporting him from the mainland, "a huge thanks to all his sponsors," and "especially to the local mechanics for keeping 'Slim' on the road."
