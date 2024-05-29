Break O'Day Council to 'lead by example' in ending violence against women

A council in Northern Tasmania has taken a stand on violence against women and is now calling on the Australian government to do the same.
Break O'Day deputy mayor Kristi Chapple raised two motions on the issue during the council's last meeting, both of which passed unanimously.
In the first, councillors voted in favour of a request to the Federal government through the National General Assembly.
The emergency motion called on the nation's leaders to recognise that local governments had "an important role to play" in ending violence against women and children.
It also asked the Australian government to support, resource and collaborate with LGAs to develop and implement new strategies.
Cr Chapple said violence affected women "from all walks of life" and didn't discriminate between age, religion or social status.
"Local governments can play a crucial role in addressing violence against women and advocating for cultural and societal change due to our very close proximity to our communities," she said.
"We're well-placed to implement these policies but we do need support from all levels of government."
The proposal received universal acclaim from the eight other councillors, with mayor Mick Tucker personally thanking Cr Chapple.
Councillor Liz Johnstone wanted Break O'Day to take "a leadership role" for other local governments, both in Tasmania and on the mainland.
"It makes me feel very proud that we are putting this forward and thanks to all that have put the work in," she said.
The decision was shortly followed by another motion from the deputy mayor which asked the council itself to act on the issue.
The proposal includes the development of a formal statement that Break O'Day won't tolerate violence against women.
It also suggested creating a "physical talking point" to raise public awareness, not unlike Queensland's Red Bench Project which tackles domestic violence.
"We do need to be taking a stand and leading by example ourselves locally, especially if we're asking the higher levels to step up as well," Cr Chapple said.
"There's some really good awareness projects that we can do and I would immediately love if we could look into a report and get some community events happening."
Councillor Janet Drummond already had some suggestions for future projects.
"We've missed May 1 this year, which is National Domestic Violence Rememberance Day. Perhaps that's something that going forward we can actually acknowledge," she said.
"It's like mental health and the stigma associated with it. The more we talk about this stuff, the more people are willing to come forward and expose that they've been in this situation."
Councillor Kylie Wright also voiced her full support.
"It's such a huge issue and it's very timely that we start to do something," she said.
"I know that we have been talking about this for some time, it's just very important that it is addressed."
