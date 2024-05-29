The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Break O'Day Council to 'lead by example' in ending violence against women

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
May 30 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Break O'Day Council office in St Helens. Picture by Phillip Biggs
The Break O'Day Council office in St Helens. Picture by Phillip Biggs

A council in Northern Tasmania has taken a stand on violence against women and is now calling on the Australian government to do the same.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Regional council reporter and videographer at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.