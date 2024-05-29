Towering Queensland centre-back gets warm welcome to Tasmania

Launceston City's captain and coach have complimented how well Queensland centre-back Daniel Latinovic has acclimatised to Tasmania.
The 22-year-old arrived in the off-season fresh from playing college soccer in the US and has swiftly formed a formidable centre-back partnership with Will Humphrey.
Coach Daniel Syson has been delighted with the combination while City's keeper and co-captain Lachie Clark said the defensive unit are proud of keeping clean sheets in half their NPL matches this season.
"Daniel has been a great addition and we're really pleased we've been able to bring him in," Syson said.
"He's a big boy, he's played in the American college system, has a great character and with his technical ability he can pick passes between lines.
"He's really switched on and is aware of what's around him. He's settled in really well and you can see in our goal difference where we've improved from last year and that's down to that defensive partnership."
Latinovic, Clark and Humphrey have been ever-present through City's eight league and two cup games this season and, although the new arrival's settling in has been accompanied by four yellow cards, he has played a significant part in a run of three wins from the last four league games.
Syson said his centre-backs complement each other's strengths.
"I think Daniel brings a little bit out of Humpa in that he tries to attack the ball a little bit more because Will's a great footballer and can play," he said. "I think having someone like Daniel pushes him a bit more in that area in terms of attacking the ball."
Clark has had a front-row seat of the partnership and has also been impressed with how quickly Latinovic has adapted.
"It's been fantastic to have him," the keeper said.
"To find someone like that, that's willing to come down to Tassie and at six foot five can play and challenge as hard as anyone, it's a rare find and a great pick-up for Tasmanian football in general."
Despite a 1-0 victory in their last match at Riverside, Syson described his team's performance as their worst of the season and one which would cost them heavily if repeated against ladder-leading Glenorchy on Saturday.
Syson told his players this immediately after the match at Windsor Park but admitted: "They already knew. They felt the anger at half-time and after the game they knew it was not up to their standards so I need to see a reaction Monday, Tuesday, Thursday going into the Knights game."
The NPL Tasmania competition is developing into a fascinating battle with the top three teams all still undefeated. However, with 10 draws between them, they are not racing away from the opposition.
Glenorchy and South Hobart have an identical record of 5-3-0 although the Knights' goal difference is more than twice as good (+25 compared to +11).
Reigning champions Devonport (4-4-0) sit two points further back, closely followed by Kingborough (4-3-1) and City (4-1-3).
