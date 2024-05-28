Best in show: A woollen wedding dress

Step right up!! The show is in town.
The immensely popular annual Campbell Town Show, known for its unique blend of local culture, entertainment, and agricultural showcases, is about to begin.
Annika Rhoades tells us the best of Australia's wool industry will be displayed at the 186th Campbell Town Show catwalk, including the debut of a woollen wedding dress.
Following our story that TasWater will raise our water bills, Matt Maloney reports that one in four TasWater customers who entered into payment plans with the company over 12 months for a debt defaulted on payments.
The Aussie dream of homeownership is fading fast for many. Isabel Bird explains why homeowners and investors in Northern Tasmania are selling up at higher rates than the rest of Tasmania.
