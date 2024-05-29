Expanding crucial mental health services in the north of Tasmania

Having access to the mental health and wellbeing support you need, close to where you live, is so important.
With our emergency departments facing increased pressure, it's more important than ever that we invest in innovative initiatives, particularly in the North.
We know that hospital is not necessarily the most appropriate place for a person seeking mental health support.
In 2021, the Tasmanian Liberal Government established put in place the $5.1 million PACER program - a co-response service involving mental health clinicians, paramedics and Tasmania Police.
The first of its kind in Tasmania, PACER aims to improve access to timely, appropriate, and evidence-based mental health care in the community as well as to significantly reduce demand on Police and Ambulance services.
The service offers a dignified, respectful, non-restrictive, and compassionate response that enables them, where possible, to remain at home.
Importantly, those in need to community-based mental health supports where appropriate are linked to those.
Since its beginning, the program been a resounding success.
Last year, the program assisted 1,568 Tasmanians, with 75 per cent able to remain in the community, rather than be transferred to hospital, reducing pressure on our hospitals. These are remarkable numbers for a trial, and it's why we are now expanding it across the State.
Under our 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania's Future, will pilot the Service in the North of the State, in a two-year trial commencing in 2025.
This expansion to the north will take pressure off our emergency department at the Launceston General Hospital and it will mean that those needing care can receive it with a supportive environment around them.
This service is about getting Tasmanians the right care and the care they deserve.
Everyone involved in proving this service are committed and dedicated to providing compassionate, high-quality mental health care for Tasmanians.
I look forward to keeping Tasmanians updated on the progress of this important initiative.
This investment follows our plan to build a new mental health precinct at the LGH, making more mental health beds available.
Through our 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania's Future, we are committed to making our health system better, because it really is the most important thing we can do for Tasmanians.
Simon Wood - Parliamentary Secretary for Mental Health, Member for Bass
