The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Defying the laws of consumerism with sustainable clothes making workshop

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
May 29 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dubell fashion designer with Hilary Daughtry of Trevallyn , BEHIND is Kirsty Mté of the ReDress Hub with Shirley Wardrope of Evandale. The ReDress Hub: Pattern Customisation Workshop. Picture by Paul Scambler
Alex Dubell fashion designer with Hilary Daughtry of Trevallyn , BEHIND is Kirsty Mté of the ReDress Hub with Shirley Wardrope of Evandale. The ReDress Hub: Pattern Customisation Workshop. Picture by Paul Scambler

There are many rewarding ways to be sustainable, and donating your clothes to the op shop is just one.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.