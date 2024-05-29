Defying the laws of consumerism with sustainable clothes making workshop

There are many rewarding ways to be sustainable, and donating your clothes to the op shop is just one.
The Redress Hub is in the middle of a pattern customisation workshop that will run over six weeks. During this workshop, participants will design and make garments.
Workshop leader and professional fashion designer Alex Dubell said the workshop was about gathering knowledge and gaining confidence.
"We are all unique and different in our sizing - it's all about gathering knowledge so people can know how to make their clothes to encourage slow fashion," she said.
Participant Shirley Wardrope said making your own clothes to fit perfectly was rewarding.
"I'm wrapped - being able to make something that actually fits you is great," Ms Wardrope said.
Ms Wardrope said the workshop opportunity is "just amazing", and the community is lucky to have the ReDress Hub.
"A young person and her friend were outside of the hub during last week's workshop - we spoke to them about what the hub, and they were amazed," she said.
"They came back this week with clothes to swap, rather than going and buying something new.
"We have second-hand shops in Launceston, but this hub offers swaps, hire, repair and remake."
Ms Wardrope said she previously made a shirt out of two table clothes from a local op shop.
"This fabric was from two huge 12-seater table clothes, for five dollars," she said.
ReDress Hub director Kirsty Maté said she had a life-long passion for sustainability and a PhD in sustainable consumerism.
"I want to give people the agencies to actually have a choice in how they consume - you can come into the hub and buy, swap, hire, repair, re-make or make," Ms Maté said.
"There is a whole choice here, rather than going to a shop and handing over your money."
Ms Maté said there was a variety of workshops available for all skill levels, and she encouraged people to come along and give it go.
"There are things for absolute beginners to those with advanced skills," she said.
"We also have knitting and crochet classes."
