Cost of living 'stress' forcing homeowners to sell-up in Launceston

Home-owners and investors in Northern Tasmania are selling-up at higher rates than the rest of Tasmania, with one expert pointing to cost-of-living stress as the cause.
In Launceston and north-east Tasmania, including Lilydale, Scottsdale, Derby and Bridport, more than 500 people decided to sell-up in the last month.
There have been 3000 property listings across regional Tasmania in the past month.
Launceston and the north-east region was recorded by CoreLogic as having some of the highest increases in real estate listings across Australia.
CoreLogic's Asia-Pacific executive research director Tim Lawless said all of Tasmania was a softer market, where 'it is buyers who generally hold the upper hand'.
He said the rise in the number of vendors choosing to sell was likely caused by a combination of factors.
"More homeowners could be motivated to sell due to rising levels of financial pressure amid high interest rates and cost of living pressures," Mr Lawless said.
"Or, some homeowners may simply be looking to de-risk their balance sheets by cashing out of the market following a period of significant growth in values."
Meanwhile, Hobart is the only capital city in Australia to experience a drop in vendor activity since last year, but it still has more houses for sale than ten years ago.
