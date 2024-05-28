The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Arts

'A large-scale pub choir': Old church a new home for community singing event

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated May 29 2024 - 8:03am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IO Performance Co-Artistic Director Grace Roberts in the former City Baptist Church building ahead of Congregation - a new choir event. Pictures by Paul Scambler
IO Performance Co-Artistic Director Grace Roberts in the former City Baptist Church building ahead of Congregation - a new choir event. Pictures by Paul Scambler

The former City Baptist Church on Frederick Street will be home to a colossal choir on May 31, singing hits from the past 40 years in a new event called Congregation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East focusing on health and science. Curtin University Alumni. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.