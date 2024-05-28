'A large-scale pub choir': Old church a new home for community singing event

The former City Baptist Church on Frederick Street will be home to a colossal choir on May 31, singing hits from the past 40 years in a new event called Congregation.
Created by local theatre group IO Performance and in partnership with Junction Arts Festival, everyone is a participant in this sing-a-long.
"Of course, you don't have to sing if you don't want to - you can be there and just vibe with it," IO Performance co-artistic director Grace Roberts said.
"Congregation is a large scale pub choir - everyone gets taught a couple of songs and throughout the night they learn the songs and at the end of the night we actually sing them."
Ms Roberts said the church, now decommissioned, had been used on and off as a venue.
"We approached the owner with the idea of activating the space as a performance area and he actually suggested the pub choir - we jumped on the idea," Ms Roberts said.
"Everyone is really keen, we sold out our first release and we've released more which is great - we sold an extra 50 tickets overnight.
"I think it's going to be a really cool vibe and it has the potential to be a community event ... this could potentially be something a little bit more exciting down the road."
The former City Baptist Church building, along with its neighbouring Milton Hall, were sold in 2021 as the congregation left to find a more "modern home" - now The Boathouse.
Ms Roberts said it was a shame the church building had been left empty for so long, but it opened up a new door for future events.
"It's something that we're very excited about because it's potentially a new chapter," Ms Roberts said.
While you'll have to turn up to find out what songs are on the set-list, Ms Roberts said there were some "very well known songs" that people could get around.
"There's going to be a live band - Havana Affair - who will play the backing music for it," Ms Roberts said.
"You don't need to know how to sing, you can just come along and be absorbed in the mass choir.
"We're going to fill the whole room and there will be a bar; it's just a real communal event for everyone to come along, have a drink and have a sing."
Congregations starts at 6pm on Friday, May 31 at 11 Frederick Street, Launceston.
Tickets can be purchased online through humanitix.
