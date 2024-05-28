Slow turnaround from TasWater on mains repair blasted as hypocritical

Newstead residents have criticised what they see as hypocrisy on the part of TasWater, after a mains leak went unrepaired for more than a week.
According to Riverdale Grove residents Michael and Jeanette Oakley one of the water mains near their house ruptured on Sunday, May 19 causing what Mrs Oakley described as "a substantial leak".
They and their neighbours reported the leak and as of Monday, May 27 - eight days after the problem was first reported - a crew was on site repairing the leak.
Mr Oakley said with talk from TasWater of price rises and previous warnings of water restrictions across Northern Tasmania, the approach to the issue seemed counterintuitive.
"There's a bit of hypocrisy going around," he said.
"One of the neighbours rang (TasWater) about this, and they said they couldn't fix it yet because they didn't have a part.
"How would they know what part they wanted until they dug up the hole?"
Mr Oakley estimated the rate of flow to be five litres every 10 seconds, which amounted to hundreds of thousands of litres of water running down the drain before the leak was fixed.
"That's an understatement because there was flow on the other side of the road as well," he said.
TasWater was approached for comment, but none was received by deadline.
