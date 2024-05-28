More than 150 species of fungi threatened by MMG's proposed Takayna dam

More than 150 species of fungi, which play a vital role in the overall ecosystem of the Takayna area, are being threatened by a proposed MMG tailings dam.
Forty citizen scientists and experts have surveyed fungi at McKimmie Creek, south of Takayna, as part of the Bob Brown Foundation's inaugural Takayna FungiBlitz.
The FungiBlitz aims to survey and catalogue the fungi in this area jeopardised by logging and MMG's planned tailings dam.
The Bob Brown Foundation claims tailings dams store water and toxic waste that are byproducts of the mining process.
Takayna/Tarkine Campaigner Scott Jordan said they found over 150 species, and many more need to be identified.
"The collective effort of the public and local fungi experts in our mission to catalogue the fungi of Takayna's threatened McKimmie Creek is a powerful testament to the value of this rainforest when left intact, " Mr Jordan said.
"This collaboration not only produces a wealth of data but also serves as a platform to educate the public about the vast diversity of fungi and their crucial role in the ecosystem.
"Understanding the unique biodiversity of Takayna is not just a scientific endeavour, it's a crucial step in advocating for its protection.
"We must be able to tell the story of what a globally unique place Takayna is, and why it must be safeguarded," he said.
According to the Bob Brown Foundation, Takayna contains Australia's largest temperate rainforest, and all of its diverse fungi species have yet to be fully identified.
"Our journey of discovery has only just begun. We've barely scratched the surface, with a multitude of fungi species yet to be seen.
"Next month, we anticipate encountering a whole new group of fungi. The diversity is simply astounding," Mr Jordan said.
"The majority of plants on the earth rely on fungi; the majority of our ecological processes rely on fungi," he said.
The campaigner said the majority of fungi aren't seen. In terms of having fruiting bodies, we traditionally only see a mushroom or a toadstool on the surface of the soil.
"And so they are doing their job in the soil, converting nutrients, breaking down organic matter. Probably providing connections between plants," Mr Jordan said.
According to Mr Jordan, there's a lot of research now showing the role of 'mycorrhizal networks' in the soil and what they provide in terms of communicating information about that environment to trees, flowering plants, and more.
"They play a much more significant role than we ever understood. When we go and transform these ecosystems, and we, for example, dump 25 million cubic metres of acid-producing waste, we disrupt the whole system.
"The reality is the area could be destroyed before we understand what is really beneath the soil," Mr Jordan said.
The Examiner contacted MMG to comment on the proposed Takayna tailings dam, but they have yet to respond.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.