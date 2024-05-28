'Daring to be different': Campbell Town Show debuts woollen wedding dress

The best of Australia's wool industry will be on display at the 186th Campbell Town Show catwalk, including the debut of a woollen wedding dress.
The annual show will include two fashion parades sponsored by leaders of the wool industry, Australian Wool Innovation (AWI), and local models will be strutting the catwalk.
Taylor Clyne Smith has produced the fashion parades on behalf of the Midland Agriculture Association, and said the parades allow the audience to feel connected to the wool growers.
"The sheep are quite literally penned next door to the catwalk [so] you are immersed in every element that is Campbell Town," Mrs Clyne Smith said.
She said the catwalk will give consumers a deeper appreciation of the products by providing insight into the lives of Australian growers, who have experienced lower-than-average wool prices due to a lack of confidence across the European market.
"Our growers have withstood some of the most trying conditions this past season," Mrs Clyne Smith said.
Fifth-generation farmer Bruce Dunbabin of Mayfield Estate, who breeds superfine merino wool, said it's a difficult time to be a farmer.
"It's been really tough, coming off the back of 2022-23, which were some of our best years on record to now having no rainfall or grass growth," Mr Dunbabin said.
"Costs have gone up and there is no feed about to buy, the winter will be challenging for the best of us," he said.
"All I can say is hang on tight."
Mr Dunbabin sells predominantly to the Italian market and won last year's Inaugural Vitale Barberis Canonico Prize, one of the most prestigious awards to be given to a producer.
The fashion parade team have partnered with Waverly Mills, who have donated merino wool to be made into a wedding gown to challenge "what wool should or could do".
Co-owner of Timeless Elegance in Launceston Louise Scott created the gown, which will close the fashion parades and be given to the Ross Wool Museum.
Mrs Clyne Smith praised the gown and said people "will not believe it when they see it".
"We've never done this before," she said.
"We're daring to be different in every way that we can."
The AWI Campbell Town Show fashion parades will take place on June 1, in the main pavilion at 11am and 2.30pm.
Tasmanian models will showcase the garments alongside local Campbell Town children.
The Campbell Town Show will take place on May 31 and June 1, at the Campbell Town Showgrounds.
