The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football
Opinion

Footy tips for huge round featuring Aboriginal match, Hillwood v Longford

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
May 31 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rocherlea's Blake Pyke gets a handball away during the Aboriginal match at Rocherlea in 2023. Picture by Paul Scambler
Rocherlea's Blake Pyke gets a handball away during the Aboriginal match at Rocherlea in 2023. Picture by Paul Scambler

NTFA premier fans will be spoilt for choice this weekend and have the ability to get to at least two matches.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.