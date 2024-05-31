Footy tips for huge round featuring Aboriginal match, Hillwood v Longford

NTFA premier fans will be spoilt for choice this weekend and have the ability to get to at least two matches.
There will be three Saturday games before the annual Aboriginal match between Rocherlea and Bracknell takes centre stage on Sunday at Tigerland.
Saturday's blockbuster is the Hillwood versus Longford clash at Shark Park.
It was a fiery contest when they most-recently met in round 17 in 2023.
Hillwood won by 12 points at home and this weekend's game could also be close.
Second-placed Longford will be desperate to bounce back after losing to Bridgenorth at home which was their first defeat there since 2021.
Meanwhile, the undermanned Sharks will be better for having the bye as injuries appear to be hurting them against the top sides.
Longford have their injuries too but seem to be in a better spot than the Sharks right now.
Third-placed Rocherlea are favourites for the Aboriginal match.
They trounced Scottsdale to bounce back from their four-point loss to Longford at home.
Sixth-ranked Bracknell have accounted for the sides lower than them this season but have struggled across four quarters against the top teams.
The Aboriginal match was called off early last year after former Bracknell player Beau Malkin was injured. Rocherlea were announced winners.
South Launceston thrashed George Town by 130 points in round eight and should have Deloraine's measure in their away fixture.
The undefeated Bulldogs have won seven in a row and are hard for the bottom three sides to get near.
The Kangaroos are coming off their best performance of the year, losing to Bracknell by seven points after leading at half-time.
Bridgenorth will have their tails up after upsetting Longford away by 21 points and should comfortably account for Scottsdale ahead of the league bye.
Round nine
Saturday games at 2pm
Sunday game at 2.15pm
