The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Health

Legana among four new ambulance stations to be built around state

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
May 28 2024 - 11:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ambulance Tasmania manager support services Brendan Smith with Health Minister Guy Barnett at the site of the Oatlands Ambulance Station expansion. Picture supplied
Ambulance Tasmania manager support services Brendan Smith with Health Minister Guy Barnett at the site of the Oatlands Ambulance Station expansion. Picture supplied

The state government confirmed on May 28 that work was underway to build four new ambulance stations across the state.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East focusing on health and science. Curtin University Alumni. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.