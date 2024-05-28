Legana among four new ambulance stations to be built around state

The state government confirmed on May 28 that work was underway to build four new ambulance stations across the state.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said construction of the new $2.75 million Oatlands Ambulance Station was well underway, and would deliver a state-of-the-art two bay station with training rooms, improved infection control measures, and improved general amenity for all users.
"Oatlands is the fourth of six new rural and regional ambulance stations that our Government has invested in, with new ambulance stations opened last year at Bridgewater, Queenstown and Beaconsfield," Mr Barnett said.
"The new contemporary station will further support our hard-working paramedics, along with the broader community."
Ambulance Tasmania manager support services Brendan Smith said this was "critical infrastructure" for ambos.
"The government's invested heavily in expanding out our workforce and to attract paramedics here; we do need to have good facilities for them to work out of," Mr Smith said.
He said at the Oatlands branch paramedics worked four days at a time, and were given the opportunity to bring their family if needed for that period.
He said having suitable accommodation helped attract paramedics to work at a regional station like Oatlands.
"We like to be able to give them the option - they can choose whatever works best for their lifestyle," Mr Smith said.
Mr Barnett confirmed work was underway on a further four new ambulance stations at Legana, Cygnet, Snug and King Island.
"Planning has begun and project managers have been engaged, with initial consultation on potential locations and operational requirements to follow," Mr Barnett said.
"This is consistent with our record recruitment blitz for more ambos.
"We're going to have the health infrastructure that is necessary to care for the Tasmanians in need to get them to their health care that they need faster."
