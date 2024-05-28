'I want to be a leader': Tasmanian product extends contract with Richmond

North Launceston product Rhyan Mansell will be in the AFL until at least 2026.
The 23-year-old Richmond player has signed a two-year contract extension having played 41 games across four seasons in the season.
"I'm obviously very excited, I'm looking forward to being apart of the future of this club. I love it here and I can't wait for another two years," he said.
"I love the mateship with all of the boys, get along with everyone well - coaches, staff - it's a great place to be."
Mansell signed with the Tigers ahead of the 2021 season following four consecutive premiership wins - three with North Launceston and one with Woodville-West Torrens in the SANFL.
He entered the AFL system as a lockdown defender but has since transition into a pressure forward, leading the Tigers in goal assists and kicking six goals in nine games.
"It's taken a little bit of a while," he said of his journey so far.
"I obviously started as a back and then come up as a forward, so I'm really enjoying it as a forward. Hopefully I can cement a spot and play a lot of footy in the next couple of years.
"I want to be a leader within the one-to-four or one-to-five-year players, so hopefully I can lead by example with my training standards, put it out on the field and help out the boys when they need it."
Richmond's general manager of football talent Blair Hartley praised Mansell, saying he thoroughly deserved the contract extension.
"Rhyan has worked hard across the past four years to continually improve his game and establish himself in the team," he said.
"His teammates love playing with him, and he puts in a lot of time behind the scenes. We look forward to him continuing this across the next couple of years."
Mansell missed the Tigers' dreamtime clash against Essendon through concussion but said he will be back this weekend as they face Geelong.
